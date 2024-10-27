Why doesn't 'The Voice' produce any real stars? Insider delivers brutal takedown of struggling show

'The Voice' has been concentrating on the nostalgia of the famous coaches rather than identifying potential

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fans of 'The Voice' have a lot to be excited about as the show airs its 26th season and new dynamics amongst the coaches are already emerging. It's safe to assume that not everything on the show is as genuine as it looks, even if it's one of the more candid and self-aware talent shows on television.

Fans might be shocked to discover how much of the program is phony, from fully made-up conflict between the coaches to blind rehearsals that aren't nearly as blind as they seem. Since the long-running singing competition show 'The Voice' now prioritizes viral moments over "real talent," it has become "more like pro wrestling."

According to an insider, The US Sun recently reported that the NBC competition show's objective has shifted from finding fresh talent. According to a person who spoke to the publication, the NBC show now resembles professional wrestling more than a real talent competition. Regarding the coaches, the source stated, "It’s about seeing famous personalities from back in the day mix it up and show unexpected sides of themselves. It’s a little sad that it’s not a place to see future pop stars anymore."

'The Voice' isn't about talents anymore

Even on this smaller scale, it may still generate revenue and conversation, the source added to the publication. The lively mix of hosts, not the competitors, is the reason it has endured this long.

The insider added, “It’s becoming a bit of a ‘Dancing With the Stars’-style project, filled with nostalgia for the recent pop culture past.

No one is watching the show anymore in hopes of finding a future music star. This revised cast reflects how the format has changed since then. The insider went on to say, that this show is about spending an hour a week with the big artists you grew up with, and no one is acting like that's not why people are watching!

'The Voice' unable to produce stars like 'American Idol' or 'X-Factor'

We believe that 'The Voice' has the finest foundation of any singing or music competition that has been broadcast or is now in existence: judges evaluate contestants only on the basis of their vocal abilities. It isn't doing anything new from previous programs, even if it switches to one that incorporates participant personalities, performance, and graphics.

So why doesn't it create "stars" after 25 seasons? We're not referring to contenders who are still active in the music industry and occasionally land smaller local gigs, which we value differently because they are still legitimate musicians.

In other words, why can't the show produce stars like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry, and Adam Lambert who came up from major mainstream chart-topping shows like 'American Idol'? Fifth Harmony even came out of 'X-Factor'.

There is not much for Chris Blue and Alisan Porter, who we truly believed had a decent shot. Is it that after the show, the coaches don't continue their mentoring?

Record labels back out from promoting new talents

The coaches might not be the cause. It's the record companies that don't follow through, based on what we've read or heard and what the coaches have "insinuated."

The music business isn't as profitable as it used to be. Since iTunes and the decline of selling really profitable records, the pie has shrunk.

Since streaming services that pay less than a cent per stream became popular, the pie has also been drastically and further reduced. Therefore, compared to, for example, a million album sales, a million streams is actually not that big of a deal. Record labels are therefore less likely to risk their money to promote anyone.

