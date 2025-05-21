Michael Bublé unexpectedly backed a rival ‘Voice’ coach — and we’ve got the throwback photo to prove it

‘The Voice’ Season 27 just wrapped up, and Michael Bublé, who was once hesitant to join, secured his second consecutive win

Michael Bublé has to be one of the happiest mentors, all thanks to his second win on 'The Voice'. As Adam David is crowned the winner of Season 27, Bublé clinched the victory for the second time after Season 26's win with Sofronio Vasque. While the singing competition is known for its high-stakes competition, there was a moment when Bublé surprised everyone by showing support for a rival team. However, there's one major twist, as the very coach of that rival team is no longer part of the show.

Blake Shelton attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin)

Over a decade before officially joining 'The Voice', Bublé was already a fan of the show, especially of coach Blake Shelton. When he joined 'The Voice' in 2024, Bublé credited Shelton for convincing him, as he revealed, "I love Blake and he's a great friend and he talked me into it," as per NBC. He also called joining the panel of coaches a "huge honor."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

Back in 2013, Bublé showed his early love for 'The Voice' and Shelton with a playful post. In a throwback Instagram post, Bublé sported a "Blake Wants Me" T-shirt, playfully showing his enthusiasm, outside NBC Studios in New York City. Bublé posted the picture with a caption, saying, "All I want for Christmas is @blakeshelton. -MB." The expression on his face in the picture was described as "simply priceless," showing just how much fun he was having.

Notably, Bublé revealed that joining 'The Voice' as a coach in Season 26 came after turning down the opportunity for over a decade, as per Entertainment Weekly. "I had 15-16 years of saying no," he told Today. His hesitation came from discomfort with the idea of judging other singers. "My favorite part about it is, thank God we're not judges," Bublé explained to host Craig Melvin. "The other shows have judges. We are coaches. And the reason I say that is because most of the singers are better than me, and I have no place ever judging anyone."

Bublé also talked about being a coach on 'The Voice' and what makes it so meaningful, saying, "To get to coach them and live the fantasy of having this career that I've had and then get to have the fulfillment of helping someone else get that? That’s the cool part." Though Bublé officially joined as a coach in Season 26, he previously appeared on 'The Voice' back in Season 3 as an advisor for Team Blake.

Notably, NBC has announced the coaching lineup for 'The Voice' Season 28, where Bublé will return after two wins, making him the only Season 27 coach sticking around, as reported by Forbes. Fan favorites Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg will also return after last coaching in Season 26, while Niall Horan is coming back following a three-season break. Reportedly, after 'The Voice,' Season 27, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Adam Levine are all stepping away from the show. Levine had recently made a return after originally coaching for 16 seasons before leaving in 2019.