'The Voice' Season 26 'worst' two-hour finale slammed for 'dreadful' skits

'The Voice' Season 26 finale was all about fillers

'The Voice' Season 26 finale was divided into two parts making it tough to follow. Part 1 was all about the Top 5 finalists' performances and Part 2 was just fillers. The NBC show viewers have been waiting for the results but a series of unnecessary and dreadful skits made the episode insufferable to watch. The episode features unnecessary videos including the Top 5 chatting with their coaches about the holidays which was a waste.

Additionally, another underwhelming video featured coach Reba McEntire attempting to make over Michael Buble as a cowboy which was expected to make the viewers laugh but didn't. Snoop Dogg's candy investigation was another disaster. The finale should have been combined into one part making it three hours and excluding all the fillers. The viewers could have enjoyed the stirring performances and wouldn't have to wait longer to find out about the winner. The viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the boring finale.

A social media user wrote, "Who writes these dreadful skits..." Another person tweeted, "Is this the worst results finale show." Another internet user penned, "Absolutely the worst final five ever, on any Voice, in any country." Another viewer said, "Worst thing about the finals is a 2 hour episode for a ranking that would take 5 mins." Another X user commented, "This finale is not giving finale energy. All the performances are slow and boring. Where is the hype for this finale?!?!???"

Who performed during 'The Voice' Season 26 finale Part 2?

'The Voice' Season 26 finale Part 2 kicked off with the Top 8 contestants including, Jan Dan, Adam Bohanan, and Christina Eagle, performing 'Defying Gravity' starring former coach Ariana Grande's musical, 'Wicked'. Season 25's coach Dan + Shay hit the stage to perform the title track of their holiday album 'It's Officially Christmas'.

The Top 5 artists, including Team Buble's Sofronio Vasquez and Shye, Danny Joseph from Team Reba McEntire, Jeremy Beloate from Team Snoop Dogg, and Sydney Sterlace from Team Gwen Stefani, performed a duet with their coaches. Besides this, Kelly Clarkson, Myles Smith, Season 24's winner Huntley, Riley Green, and Ella Langley also graced the stage. However, Snoop's collaboration with Sting was unexpected and was the only performance that viewers actually loved.

'The Voice' Season 26 Top 8 performed during finale Part 2 (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 finale was filled with blunders

'The Voice' Season 26 finale part 2 blunders made the episode even worse. The performers seemingly were just lip-syncing to the background music and some of them notably forgot the lyrics. Michael Buble and Shye Roberts performed Frank Sinatra and his daughter Nancy Sinatra's iconic song, 'Something Stupid'.

However, Shye and Michael's voices didn't quite harmonize as expected, and Shye started laughing at her own mistake. If the viewers were voting on the performance, Shye's blunder could jeopardize her shot at winning the NBC show.

'The Voice' Season 26 finale was filled with blunders (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 is available to stream now on Peacock.

