'The Voice' Season 26's 'awful' semi-finals makes the Top 5 result obvious

'The Voice' Season 26's looming finale to reveal true contender

'The Voice' Season 26 finale is at the door and the Top 8 contestants performed live in the semi-finals to advance to the next round. However, all the top 8 contestants seemingly didn't give their best efforts resulting in terrible live episodes with disappointing and lackluster performances.

The performances notably left the audience underwhelmed and the unforeseen turn of events made the selection of the Top 5 contestants all the more obvious. Jeremy Beloate from Team Snoop, Danny Joseph from Team Reba, Sydney Sterlace from Team Gwen and Shye, as well as Sofronio Vasquez from Team Buble, emerged as the top 5 contenders in the fierce competition and are expected to be in the finals.

The semi-final performances were definitely filled with challenges, but these five standout artists have proved that they are more than capable of handling whatever comes their way in the finale. The performers flawlessly demonstrated exceptional skill and undeniable stage presence and are expected to compete for the coveted title.

Who should 'The Voice' Season 26 coaches save in the semi-finals?

The voting results of the Top 8 live performances will be revealed in the upcoming 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals part 2 sending the outstanding contenders to the finals. However, the pressure is on as four contestants will land on the chopping block, and among them are Christina Eagle, Adam Bohanan, and Danny Joseph.

The contestants' fate is hanging in the balance, but they still have hopes that the coaches will push the Instant Save buzzer to rescue one of the best of the worst. The coaches are speculated to save Danny keeping his dreams alive for another round and give a chance to evolve as the ultimate contender.

Who can win 'The Voice' Season 26?

'The Voice' Season 26 star Sydney Sterlace from Team Gwen is a standout performer and has a real shot at taking the winning title home. She has gradually emerged as one of the strongest and most captivating performers leaving the viewers to witness her ultimate journey to the top.

As she joins the other finalists, Sydney will take on a ballad and an up-tempo track in front of the coaches in a bid to win the title. The NBC show contestant is expected to pour her heart into every note as she has been doing so far. The 16-year-old performer's journey has been nothing short of inspiring, and her efforts have helped her to become the frontrunner in the fierce singing competition. She is the perfect combination of talent, determination, and charisma and her vocals are outstanding.

Catch 'The Voice' Season 26 live semi-final part 2 on Tuesday, December 3, at 9 pm ET on NBC. The new episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.