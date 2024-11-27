Shye moves on to 'The Voice' Season 26 Lives despite unexpected song pick in Playoffs

On the November 26 episode of 'The Voice' Season 26, it came down to rookie coach Michael Buble choosing two from his incredible five performers, while three coaches had already chosen their two winners. But his Live Show selection made us wonder if his lack of expertise on the NBC show would lose him the championship in his first season.

Michael made 17-year-old Shye seem more attractive before she ever entered the room. He claimed that Shye is unaware that she is a superstar. It has been a part of her 'The Voice' experience, in a sense. She claimed she didn't expect she'd go this far.

It's necessary to be humble, but Shye needed to be confident at the same time. But it seemed more like overpraising than encouraging her when Carly Pearce told her that she had an identifiable voice similar to Tracy Chapman's or Adele's.

Michael felt that Shye's selection of One Direction's "Story of My Life" was excellent during rehearsals, as it was "unexpected." Carly clarified that by "leaning in" to the way her vocal narrative gave the impression that she had "lived so much life," she could work "magic" with the song.

Carly believed that she didn't need to put in any effort to make her voice sound distinct from everyone else's since it was "one in a million."

Shye took on One Direction hit as 'The Voice' pays tribute to Liam Payne

In an attempt to use the song "Story Of My Life" by One Direction to share her story, Shye took it on. Her voice soared, demonstrating that she may go to the next round based just on her performance.

'The Voice' did leave a silent homage for Liam Payne after the performance. Rich and strong is Shye's low alto. She selected an out-of-the-box music choice, that allowed her to display her abilities to communicate emotion.

Shye moving on to 'The Voice' Season 26 Live Show is shocking but not surprising

We're not sure if One Direction's song was the best option to highlight Shye's abilities. Although she has a beautiful, deep voice and is quite likable, there seemed to be a bit of a mismatch between the song and the performer.

The coaches, of course, didn't agree. Snoop Dogg even gave her a perfect score of 10.

According to Shye's instructor, "Some people just got it." We agree.

However, this wasn't the most effective method to show that she understood. We couldn't claim that Michael's choice of Shye surprised us.

She is adored by everybody. Yes, we also do.

However, from what we've heard over the past two weeks, we would have completely replaced her with someone else, such as Jaukeem Fortson.

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET and Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.