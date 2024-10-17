Former 'One Direction' member Liam Payne tragically dies at 31

Liam Payne reportedly fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA: Former 'One Direction' singer Liam Payne was found dead at the age of 31 on Wednesday, October 16, at the internal patio of the hotel. He fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, and sustained severe injuries.

Liam was vacationing with his girlfriend Kate Cassid, according to TMZ. However, the reports suggested that Kate left the place on September 14, but Liam stayed behind and checked into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Sources told the outlet that Liam had been acting erratically in the hotel lobby earlier. He had to be escorted back to his room after smashing his laptop. Police are currently investigating whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

'One Direction' singer Liam Payne dies at age 31 (Instagram/@liampayne)

'One Direction' singer Liam Payne receives heartfelt tributes from his friends

Following Liam Payne's shocking death, a wave of heartfelt tributes has flooded social media, with friends, fans, and loved ones coming together to honor his memory and celebrate his life. Paris Hilton wrote on X, "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."

Meanwhile, Charlie Puth, co-writer of Liam's 2017 single 'Bedroom Floor', shared on his Instagram Story, "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone..."

'One Direction' singer Liam Payne receives heartfelt tributes from his friends (Instagram/@charlieputh)

'One Direction' singer Liam Payne struggled with addiction

'One Direction' singer Liam Payne was just 16 when he was catapulted to stardom and became a member of the biggest boyband in the world. Liam, best known as one-fifth of the mega-band One Direction, rose to fame in 2011 after competing on 'The X Factor', when judge Simon Cowell placed him in a band with Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan.

However, Liam struggled with the pressures of fame and battled addiction. In 2023, he shared that he was nearly six months sober after spending almost 100 days in a rehab facility in Louisiana. He had described the addiction as his bulking period and revealed that his bandmates were very supportive during his tough time.

'One Direction' singer Liam Payne struggled with the pressures of fame and battled addiction (Instagram/@liampayne)

Maya Henry accused Liam Payne of obsessive contact

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Maya Henry had reportedly accused the former 'One Direction' singer of repeatedly contacting her and her family members days before his death. Maya's lawyers took legal action against Liam and issued a cease-and-desist letter, according to DailyMail. Maya has previously claimed in a TikTok video that Liam had gone to great lengths to contact her after their dramatic breakup, even alleging that he "weaponized" his fanbase against her.

She claimed, "Ever since we broke up, he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone number, it’s always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s gonna come from." Maya and Liam began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. However, the couple split in 2022 after Maya accused Liam of cheating on her.