Gwen Stefani makes desparate bid for Katie O, but simply can't compete with a legend

Gwen Stefani lost to Reba McEntire, who showed little interest in 'The Voice' singer Katie O despite her 4-chair turn

WASHINGTON, DC: In the recent episode of 'The Voice' Season 26, Reba McEntire found her mini-me in 18-year-old Katie O (Katherine Ondrejicka). The young country singer impressed the judges with her blind audition, which aired on Tuesday, October 15. Unfortunately, despite the excitement of her four-chair turn, we found Katie O's performance slightly below par.

During the audition, the Jacksonville, Florida, native sang the 1996 hit song 'One Way Ticket (Because I Can)' by LeAnn Rimes. Her breezy yet steady voice and her endearing country twang caught the attention of Gwen Stefani.

Gwen turned her chair within the first few notes of Katie O's performance, but her excitement was quickly met with competition. To Gwen’s playful frustration, she even joked, "Why is Reba here?." Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and country legend Reba McEntire soon followed suit, making quick turns for Katie.

However, true to her queenly style, Reba took her time before completing the four-chair turn. When Reba turned, Katie was thrilled. She sings well overall, though she hits a few flat notes, despite her impressive key change. While her performance was strong, it didn’t quite warrant a 4-chair turn.

'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani seemed desperate to bag Katie O for her team

Reba wasn't pushing hard for her, but she was happy to turn. Gwen, on the other hand, was frustrated by Reba’s choice—she wanted Katie on her team. Gwen was furious when Reba pressed her button, but her mood lifted when Katie made a key adjustment to her performance. Katie later shared that she's from Jacksonville, Florida, and just eighteen years old.

Reba expressed that she was "tickled to pieces" to have Katie on The Voice and said she adored the song. Gwen, after acknowledging Reba as the 'queen of country,' emphasized that she hit her button as quickly as she could the moment she heard Katie’s voice Gwen remarked, "I really like to work with young girls," before praising the singer for her confident vocals as she walked around the stage.

'The Voice' Season 26 rookie coach Snoop Dogg backed off for Reba McEntire

Despite being impressed with Katie as well, Snoop retracted his interest, seemingly out of respect for Reba. "I was thoroughly impressed how your stage presence and how your voice was steady," Snoop said. Whatever transpired on stage, Snoop said, "Your voice stayed in character." He went on to praise her professionalism, saying, "You don't have nothing that can be worked on."

During his pitch, Michael pretended to be from Florida, despite not being from there. Although his family is originally from Canada, he fabricated stories about them being from Florida. "I love country, you have a fabulous voice, and I would love to be part of this with you," Michael added, putting aside the jokes.

'The Voice' singer Katie O previously auditioned for 'American Idol'

Katie O has three elder brothers: Dawson, Mikey, and Dillon, according to a 2019 biography. Growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, the siblings were surrounded by music. Their mother released a gospel record after learning to play the piano by ear. In April 2022, Katie O shared her journey into singing on the Jacksonville-based podcast 'RealJax With Jim and Larry'

When the extremely nervous 10-year-old asked to participate in an open mic night at a nearby pizza place, she startled her mother. The 'The Voice' Season 26 hopeful stated, "Since then, I’ve just been hooked on it."

Katie O auditioned for Season 20 of 'American Idol' in 2022, two years before shocking coaches with a four-chair LeAnn Rimes cover. Her last performance is unknown, even though she seemingly punched her golden ticket to Hollywood. However, Katie's appearance on 'RealJax With Jim and Larry' revealed nothing but nice things to say about the journey.

