Adam Levine wasn’t sure — but one incredible performance changed his mind about this teen singer

With his team almost full on 'The Voice', Adam Levine made a game-changing decision after one powerhouse performance

'The Voice' coach Adam Levine has finally found his last team member! During an episode of 'The Voice' which aired on March 3, Levine completed his team with 17-year-old country singer Trevon Dawson, who hails from Cole Camp, Missouri. For his audition on the NBC singing competition, Dawson sang a breathtaking rendition of 'Religiously' by Bailey Zimmerman. As per NBC, while Dawson was performing on the stage, Kelsea Ballerini advised Levine to turn his chair for the teen singer by saying, “You’re gonna get a Country Artist… It’s fate!" Then, Levine took his own sweet time to turn his chair around for Dawson. At one point, when Levine was busy contemplating, Ballerini just told him, "Go!" In the end, Levine listened to Ballerini and turned his chair for Dawson.

Soon afterward, Michael Bublé told Levine, "If that's how you sound when you're a little nervous, this dude just got a massive score." Following that, Ballerini chimed in, "Jackpot!" Meanwhile, John Legend stated that he loved the 'shred' in his voice and quipped, "It's not natural." When Levine was asked about Dawson’s performance, the Maroon 5 frontman couldn’t help but praise his vocals, noting that Dawson’s voice "cuts like a knife."

Levine further added, "You're singing a big song and everyone's going crazy and the experience, it's a very intimidating one or it can be. You never let that get the best of you, and your voice is what sailed to the top of all of the chaos. To me, the people who end up winning this show are the ones who have those voices that cut through all the noise. I'm going to take all of the 'nos' that I've heard from country music, I'm gonna pour all of that into you. You can win this show and you've got a bright future ahead of you. It's really good to have you on my team, man."

According to People magazine, Ballerini lauded Dawson's vocal prowess deeply and enthused, "Well hey, cowboy. You arguably had the highest stakes performance because our teams are full. There is one spot left for this season, and it's Adam's, and he is tough because Blake [Shelton] has broken his heart over and over and over again. That's a long time of loving a genre that you just don't get to do because Blake... I think he has a lot to work through, but maybe this is fate."

During a one-on-one confessional that took place after the audition, Levine revealed that Dawson was "the perfect person to round out" his team. Along with this, Levine also declared that he could see Dawson paving a path for himself in country music in the future. For those of you who are unaware, let us share with you, that Dawson recently got eliminated from 'The Voice' Season 27 after losing to his opponent Ethan Eckenroad during the Knockouts. For the Knockouts, Dawson sang 'Red Dirt Road' by Brooks & Dunn; meanwhile, Eckenroad sang 'I Won't Back Down' by Tom Petty. At the end of the day, Levine picked Eckenroad as the winner of the round, which resulted in Eckenroad's elimination.