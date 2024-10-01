Iris Herrea finds freedom in music on ‘The Voice’ after escaping toxic family

'The Voice' contestant Iris Herrera has a strict family

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Iris Herrera is a 19-year-old singer from Michigan. She recently appeared on 'The Voice'. Growing up in a tough family environment, stained with toxicity, Iris found her relief in music. More than just a hobby, it was a way for Iris to express her feelings and experiences. For her audition on 'The Voice', she selected 'Gypsy', believing it could spread joy and positivity. She aimed for her performance to be a shining light—not just for herself, but for anyone who might relate to her journey.

While Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé appreciated Iris’s talent and compared her vocal style to that of Stevie Nicks, neither chose to turn their chairs. After her performance, Gwen offered some constructive feedback, suggesting that Iris film herself singing to help discover and refine her unique musical style. Michael expressed some reservations about her song choice, suggesting that exploring songs from other artists might better showcase her vocal range next time.

Although she did not go further in the competition, Iris's journey on 'The Voice' revealed how resistant and determined she was. She continued to pursue her love of music as a means of healing and self-expression.

'The Voice' Season 26 judge Michael Buble gets tricked by Iris Herrera's voice

During 'The Voice' Season 26, Iris Herrera blew the judges away with her voice and even fooled Michael Bublé. Nineteen-year-old Michigan singer Iris took a gamble to audition for the singing competition with the song 'Gypsy', hoping to share her love of music.

As Iris began to sing, her deep, emotive voice had echoes of legendary singer Stevie Nicks, and this piqued the interest of the judges. Michael Bublé, noted for his smooth vocal delivery himself, was duly impressed. Buble loved her performance and compared her sound to that of Stevie Nicks.

Despite this admiration, Michael did not turn his chair in the end. When she was finished, Michael stated he had been a little skeptical about Iris's song choice and maybe in the future she could come back with the music of another artist, saying this to help her show more of her vocal range.

Iris gets advice from 'The Voice' judges (Instagram/@iris.Herrera)

'The Voice' judges give Iris Herrera advice after performance

Gwen Stefani echoed Michael's appreciation for Iris's talent, encouraging her to record herself performing to refine her style and boost her confidence.

Although Iris didn’t make it onto a team from her audition, she certainly left a lasting impression. The fact that she made a seasoned artist like Michael Bublé compare her voice to that of the iconic Stevie Nicks speaks volumes about her potential as a singer.