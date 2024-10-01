Rowdy Shea's 'The Voice' performance comes just a week after his life changed forever

HOUSTON, TEXAS: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Rowdy Shea is a classic country cowboy with a passion for singing. He is originally from Kentucky but currently resides in Texas. He is a horse trainer and an athlete. He played football in high school and notably earned two state titles.

After high school, Rowdy applied for an early college graduate program to pursue horses full-time. He then moved to Texas, and later Oklahoma where he honed his training skills to eventually become a world-class horseman and competitor. He currently works on a ranch, covering some 85,000 acres. He looks after 500 horses and Rowdy found his passion for singing while working at the ranch at the age of 20.

He also met his wife Jaci Addison in Oklahoma and they became best friends. However, they later realized that they were made for each other and recently exchanged vows. The couple got married in July 2024 and Rowdy admitted on the NBC show stage that he has been performing in front of the coaches just a week after his wedding. Jaci also helped Rowdy pick his coach, Gwen Stefani.

Rowdy Shea was awarded with youngest Accredited trainer title

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Rowdy Shea received a professional education in horse training which also helped him gain insight into the business of horses. He dedicated his formative years to riding, roping, and training horses. He has also traveled coast to coast with his father and the Josh Lyons family, who started and run the nationally known certification program for horse training.

Rowdy also received training under Josh and earned the prestigious title of the youngest Accredited trainer. After grabbing the award, he traveled and worked alone on the road for three years. Rowdy has learned a lot about himself and the horse throughout his journey.

Rowdy Shea's friend pushed him to pursue musical dreams

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Rowdy Shea has very supportive friends and family members. Besides his wife being his supporter, Rowdy's friend and mentor, Bradley Boyd, who is 2X world champion calf roper, helped and motivated him to pursue his musical dreams.

Bradley offered Rowdy a job at his ranch in Texas with the condition of chasing his dreams. Bradley notably saw a spark in Rowdy that he hadn't even felt for himself. Rowdy didn't want to disappoint his mentor and worked hard while also chasing his dreams. The NBC show contestant then moved to Nashville at age 22 and dedicated his time to writing and performing his songs.

