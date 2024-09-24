Who is Torre Blake's dad? 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg claims to be fan of contestant's father

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Torre Blake belongs to an athelete family

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Torre Blake has recently delivered a soulful performance, and all four coaches, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg, loved her voice. However, Torre's father stole the spotlight as Snoop admitted to being a fan of him.

During the episode, Torre revealed that she belongs to an athlete family and her father is none other than former NFL player Jeff Blake. He has played for 14 seasons in the Quarterback position in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and Chicago Bears.

Jeff settled in Austin, Texas soon after his retirement. He married his college sweetheart Lewanna and have four children, Emory, Torre, Trey, and Lahne, but currently dubbed himself 'single'. Torre's father currently trains professional football players. However, Snoop was thrilled to know about Torre's father's NFL background and admitted, "I'm still a fan". Jeff was also invited to the stage to help his daughter, Torre, to pick a team.

Torre Blake's father Jeff Blake is a former NFL player (Facebook/@torreblake)

Why didn't 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Buble turn the chair for Torre Blake?

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Buble instantly became a fan of Torre Blake's smooth voice and complemented her impressive vocal range. However, he didn't turn his red chair as Snoop Dogg wanted Torre on his team. Michael playfully admitted he didn't want to clash with Snoop, so he let her go, even though he wanted the contestant to join Team Bublé.

However, Reba McEntire also praised Torre and claimed that her voice was smooth like butter. Gwen Stefani was willing to compete with Snoop and turned her chair to invite Torre to her team. She praised, "I really like how your voice is so airy and you're letting the whole being just lead you and there's something beautiful and artistic about that."

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Buble doesn't want a fight with Snoop Dogg (@nbc)

Who did 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Torre Blake pick?

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Torre Blake's smooth voice sparked a fight between coaches Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg. Gwen tried to invite Torre to her team and insisted that she would help Torre to find herself with her coaching adding that she really wanted a fight with Snoop.

However, Snoop tried to be poetic and shared, "Torre I'm trying to be a part of your next story." He revealed that he pushed the red buzzer because he found Torre's voice really smooth claiming, "I don't want a fight with Gwen." He further declared, "I'm a lover, not a fighter." After both coaches' pitches, Torre chose Team Snoop.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Torre Blake picked Snoop Dogg as her coach (Instagram/@torreblake)

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC. Catch new episodes the next day on Peacock.