Who is Kendall Eugene? Meet 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant aiming to revolutionize country music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kendall Eugene, 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant is set to showcase his unique style of country music on the big stage. Hailing from Texas, Kendall grew up in a musically gifted family, according to Calipost. His father was a sound engineer and his mother was a classically trained vocalist, giving him an early start in the music world. Kendall first stepped into the spotlight when he was six years old, playing as the substitute drummer for his father's band. That experience marked the beginning of his musical career.

Over the years, Kendall had taught himself to play the acoustic guitar, bass guitar, and piano, all the while honing his voice to deliver performances raw and from the heart. However, his journey hasn’t been without challenges. He faced emotional battles, including his mother’s diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis and having to put his son up for adoption at just 17 years old. These life events have shaped Kendall into the man and artist he is today. He is deeply passionate about creating music that authentically represents him, touching every ear it reaches. Kendall's goal on 'The Voice' Season 26 is to take his country music to the next level. Drawing inspiration from artists like Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan, he blends soul-filled lyrics with powerful melodies, staying true to his roots while offering a fresh take on the genre. With his emotional backstory and undeniable talent in place, Kendall hopes his journey on NBC will finally give him a platform to reach more audiences and leave a mark on country music. His fans and coaches alike will be waiting anxiously to see how his different sound carries him through this season's competition.

'The Voice Season' 26 star Kendall Eugene was introduced to country music by his parents

Kendall Eugene was brought up by his parents, who introduced him to country music from a young age. His father worked as a sound engineer in the music industry, while his mother was a classically trained vocalist. This musical environment played the most vital role in shaping Kendall's passion for music.

Country music filled Kendall's earliest memories, with his father playing various country songs around the house and during band rehearsals. This exposure helped him appreciate the storytelling and emotive qualities of the genre. With his mother being vocally trained, Kendall had a strong foundation that deepened his appreciation for the nuances of music as well.

At the age of six, Kendall sat in as a drummer for his father's band during one rehearsal session, igniting his desire to perform and compose music. As Kendall grew older, he began to explore his musical interests further, while the country sounds of his youth continued to influence him. Today, Kendall pays tribute to those early influences by writing songs that resonate with audiences, capturing the essence of country music: sincerity and heartfelt life stories.

'The Voice’ star Kendall Eugene plans to tour the USA in 2024

Kendall Eugene is gearing up for an exciting year in 2024, as he announced a nationwide tour through his Instagram post. After his appearance on the show, he will undoubtedly be in the spotlight and is dedicated to entertaining fans across the country with live performances.

Instilled from childhood in Texas, Kendall's love for melodies has driven his determination to expand his outreach. He has drawn inspiration from many country artists and has always believed in the power of music to soothe, inspire, and unify people. This tour will provide him with an opportunity to share his original songs, which are deeply personal reflections of his own experiences.