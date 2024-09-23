Who is Chrisdeo? Meet 16-year-old street sensation ready to take over 'The Voice' Season 26

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Chrisdeo has been singing since she was young

QUEENS, NEW YORK CITY: 'The Voice' Season 26 is on the way! In the upcoming season of the NBC singing show, the viewers will see the esteemed judging panel featuring Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani, as they embark on a quest to discover the best vocal talents. During the singing show, these iconic superstars will be offering their guidance and valuable insights to the budding singers as they look for the next music sensation. Among the contestants set to take over the stage is Chrisdeo.

Chrisdeo is a talented 16-year-old singer-songwriter and street performer from Queens, New York City. From a young age, she has been captivated by the world of music, which is quite evident on her social media. The budding singer's Instagram feed offers a glimpse of her musical journey. As of now, she has over 800 followers on Instagram, and considering her remarkable talent, it is likely her follower count will witness a big boost soon.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Chrisdeo is a 16-year-singer from Queens (Instagram/@chrisdeomusic)

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Chrisdeo grew up in a small apartment with her 4 sisters

In an Instagram post, Chrisdeo reflected on her childhood days, growing up with four sisters in a small apartment. She shared a heartfelt poem to capture her emotions and experiences. "I'm not sure if this is a poem or just me yapping but I wrote this about my sisters, but for also anyone for can relate," she captioned the post.

"Growing up in a small apartment with one bathroom and 4 sisters I used to wish that sometimes I could've been born as an only child because maybe then we couldn't have to fight over who got the bathroom first or who stole my leftovers from the fridge. Maybe then I wouldn't have to worry about my sisters stealing my clothes or my sister getting mad at me for stealing hers," Chrisdeo added.

"This year I was so excited because my last older sister was moving out for college which meant I could finally get the space and freedom that I wanted. But it only took the car ride home from Boston for me to recognize the bittersweet feeling that all younger siblings feel when all their sisters move away from home," she continued.

"And even though we annoyed the heck out of each other growing up it makes me cherish the moments that I do see them because sometimes it takes time apart from someone to realize how much you really appreciate them," the musician concluded.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Chrisdeo has four sisters (Instagram/@chrisdeomusic)

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Chrisdeo loves exploring new places

Chrisdeo, one of the contestants on 'The Voice' Season 26 finds happiness in traveling and discovering new places. She loves visiting unique locations, learning more about different cultures, and experiencing the beauty the world has to offer.

This New York native is always ready for new adventures as these travels also inspire her artistic journey. Exploring new places fills her soul with peace and provides the space she needs to be creative with her music.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Chrisdeo loves exploring new places (Instagram/@chrisdeomusic)

Chrisdeo seems thrilled to appear on 'The Voice' Season 26

Chrisdeo is thrilled about her upcoming appearance on 'The Voice' Season 26, sharing her excitement on social media. This is a significant opportunity for her to showcase her singing talent to audiences around the world.

"3 more days till the season premiere!!!! Are y’all ready !!! If your from queens NY make sure too tune in to see a familiar face #nbc #thevoice #queensny" she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Chrisdeo seems thrilled to appear on 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@chrisdeomusic)

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on NBC.