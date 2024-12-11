‘The Voice’ finale: Shye Roberts' runner-up finish mirrors Jeremy Beloate's heartbreaking defeat

After finishing second on 'The Voice' Season 26, Shye Roberts surprised fans by expressing she was content with not winning

The finale of 'The Voice Season 26' was both exciting and heartbreaking, with Shye Roberts finishing in second place, just behind the winner, Sofronio Vasquez. Despite all the impressive vocal performances, Shye's runner-up status left many fans comparing her loss to Jeremy Beloate's earlier elimination in fifth place. Both artists brought unique artistry to the stage—Shye with soulful interpretations and Jeremy with smooth renditions of classics—yet neither was able to secure the top spot.

For Shye, her duet with coach Michael Bublé on 'Something Stupid' was outstanding as it displayed her talent as well as chemistry with her coach. However, some fans suggested that minor mistakes, like her giggle during the performance, might have impacted the results. This moment recalls Jeremy's journey, as his fifth-place finish left viewers divided over his elimination. His duet with coach Snoop Dogg on 'Sittin on the Dock of the Bay' highlighted his charm and growth, but vocally, the performance wasn't as polished as those of the other finalists.

On X, fans expressed their frustration with one saying, "I’m not mad at Sofronio’s win but I feel like Shye should’ve won… and I’m still shook over Jeremy." Another fan wrote "So last year the top two were team Reba and this year the top two are team Michael. I’m very much a fan of Shye but her being 2nd place is shocking to me. Idk it’s all questionable." One fan said, "I knew once Buble praised Filipinos that safronio prob won. He's good. Shye and Jeremy were robbed tho."

Shye Roberts signs record with Snoop Dogg

After a stellar run on 'The Voice' Season 26, Shye Roberts, the 18-year-old vocal powerhouse from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has inked a record deal with Snoop Dogg. During the finale, Snoop complimented Shye's incredible talent, saying, "Age has nothing to do with your ability," and hinted at his desire to collaborate with her, regardless of whether she won the competition.

Sure enough, the music star officially welcomed Shye into his record label, launching her professional music career. Now, under Snoop Dogg's mentorship, Shye is poised to take her artistry to new heights.

Shye Roberts says she is happy to secure second spot on 'The Voice'

Surprising her fans, Shye Roberts recently took to her Instagram Story to make an unexpected confession. She was okay with finishing second on 'The Voice' Season 26. She said, "Y'all| deadass wanted 2nd place so bad I am so f happy right now you don't even understand."