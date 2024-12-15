‘The Voice’ draws criticism over Season 27 coaching lineup

Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani also left 'The Voice' ahead of Season 27

Fans of 'The Voice' are expressing their disappointment over next season's coach lineup, calling the choices "disastrous." Many fans have voiced their appreciation for the current coaches, like Kelsea Ballerini, but worry that the competition will feel stale and lack excitement without more high-profile personalities in the coach's chairs. Others are unhappy about Adam Levine's return to the show, citing his dwindling concert sales and the belief that people have lost interest in his music. There is also frustration over John Legend's repeated appearance.

In addition to the coaching panel, viewers are also getting impatient with the melodramatic stories presented during auditions. They claim that everyone has their problems, but the focus on the contestants' struggles only distracts viewers from fully enjoying the show. As the show heads into its next season, it seems that fans' patience is wearing thin, questioning whether 'The Voice' can go out on a high note. On Reddit, one fan wrote, "Adam and John - not looking forward. Yeah not gonna watch it." Another added, "I'm sick of the lame coach skits." One critic said, "Won’t watch with John Legend on. This is the first season I’ve watched since Christina left (mostly just bc of time), but I absolutely refuse to waste good TV time listening to John Legend. Yuck."

Why did Reba McEntire quit ‘The Voice’ Season 27?

Reba McEntire opted out of returning as a coach on 'The Voice' Season 27, citing her busy schedule. While it may be disappointing for fans who appreciated her articulate and warm commentary on the show, her decision is a positive step for her career. Fans will continue to see her on television, only in a different capacity, as an actress on NBC.

Reba McEntire decided not to return as a coach on The Voice Season 27 (@tylergolden/NBC)

Who is going to host ‘The Voice’ Season 27?

Carson Daly is set to return as the host of 'The Voice' Season 27. He has been with the show since its inaugural season back in 2011 and will continue in the role through the 2025 season. Familiar and composed, Carson is calm yet engaging, and thus, a staple face for the show's audience. He will still host the show as the new coaches take over, including John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine.

Carson Daly is set to return as the host of 'The Voice' Season 27 (@carsondaly/Instagram)

When does ‘The Voice’ Season 27 blind auditions start?

The blind auditions for 'The Voice' Season 27 will start when the show airs on Monday, February 3, 2025. The blind auditions will continue to air on successive Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

The blind auditions for 'The Voice' Season 27 will start on Monday, February 3, 2025 (Instagram/@jaukeem_fortson)

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.