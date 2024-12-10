'The Voice' under fire for featuring Martha Stewart amid controversial past

Some fans criticized 'The Voice' for promoting a convicted felon Martha Stewart on a national stage

'The Voice' Season 26 finale kicked off with the arrival of controversial star Martha Stewart. Despite her lack of a singing background, she made a brief but memorable guest appearance. While many questioned her arrival, some fans criticized NBC for promoting a convicted felon on a national stage. In 2004, Martha Stewart was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction, and two counts of lying to federal investigators. However, the judge dismissed the most serious criminal charge, securities fraud. She served the full five months in prison and was released on March 4, 2005. She then completed an additional five months of house arrest at her home in Bedford, New York.

In 2006, Martha made a settlement with the SEC over the civil insider trading charges against her and agreed to pay $195,000 in fines and penalties. Although Martha has served for her crimes, many viewers of the NBC show remain opposed to her receiving publicity. On social media, one fan commented, "Another felon getting paid to be on tv. She is so overrated and is a joke to be even there." Another critic added, "Martha? please. I heard she yells at her employees."

One fan wrote, "The Voice missed the boat by featuring Martha Stewart on the show. Why are we rewarding her for being a felon and a criminal sickening she’s annoying. Are we in the business to glorify criminals now? She’s a bully. She’s disgusting." Another penned, "I agree with you. She might have faced the consequences but she is a felon and she should not be on the show." Another viewer said, "They always glorify felons."

Martha Stewart criticizes 'The Voice' coaches

Martha Stewart seemingly appeared on 'The Voice' Season 26 finale just to criticize the coaches' outfits. She offered some playful yet constructive criticism of the set design and each coach's wardrobe. She asked Michael Buble to button up his shirt and told Gwen Stefani that was more blinged out. She asked Gwen to remove one of her rings and give it to Snoop Dogg because he usually lacks 'blingy'.

Martha questioned Snoop's conservative appearance and suggested the rapper add more shine to his look. Surprisingly, she had no criticism for Reba McEntire, praising the NBC show coach as 'perfect as usual'.

Martha Stewart and 'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg are longtime friends

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have been close friends for years and it seemed like the rapper was the only reason behind the writer's appearance on 'The Voice' Season 26 finale part 1. Martha and Snoop have been known for their humor and wholesome, and unexpected friendship.

However, this was not the first time that the duo had made a television appearance. Martha and Snoop have previously teamed up for a cooking show named, 'Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party'. They have also appeared on multiple arbitrary events and flaunted their rare chemistry.

NBC broadcasts 'The Voice' Season 26 on Mondays at 8 PM ET/PT for the performances and Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT for the results. The new episodes stream on Peacock the next day.