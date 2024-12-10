The Voice’s rapper judges might not be the right fit for the show’s future

Snoop Dogg's emotional approach to judging has led to some questionable decisions on 'The Voice'

Snoop Dogg's judging on 'The Voice' has been emotional and marked by some questionable decisions. While his strong attachment to his contestants is clear, it sometimes clouds his judgment. During the Playoffs, despite their performances, Snoop decided to cut artists like Aliyah Khaylyn and Austyn Stancil, leaving fans disappointed. His deep attachment to his contestants often leads to indecisiveness, just as it happened during the Knockouts when he appeared torn between the performers. This raised concerns about his ability to make clear, strategic choices that would help his team advance.

Rappers like Snoop bring star power to the show, but they often lack the technical expertise to coach vocal performances effectively. With his background in rap, Snoop doesn't always have the tools to critique singers, especially those performing in genres outside of hip-hop. This has led to some fans questioning whether rappers are the right fit for the coaching position on 'The Voice.' Emotional decisions may work for some, but they don't always align with what's best for the competition, raising the suggestion that it might be time to reconsider having rappers as judges.

Snoop Dogg stirs the biggest controversy by eliminating Aliyah Khaylyn

Snoop Dogg sparked major controversy on 'The Voice' when he chose to eliminate Aliyah Khaylyn during the Playoffs round. Aliyah, known for her powerful voice and stunning rendition of Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing,' had earned an ovation from all four coaches, only to be surprisingly axed by Snoop despite delivering a strong performance. Viewers believed Aliyah had great potential in the competition and expressed their anger on social media, blaming Snoop for the mistake.

It seemed Snoop's emotional attachment to his team had clouded his judgment, and the backlash from 'The Voice' audience was swift and intense. While Snoop's mentoring style often hinges on his emotional connection with contestants, his decision to send Aliyah home raised eyebrows. Many questioned whether he was prioritizing a sentimental choice over what would have been the best decision for his team.

'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg eliminated Aliyah Khaylyn in Season 26 (NBC)

Snoop Dogg only lasts one season as judge on ‘The Voice’

Snoop Dogg won’t be coaching on 'The Voice' for much longer; in fact, he’ll be leaving after this season. He will be replaced in Season 27 by Kelsea Ballerini, who will join the show for the first time as a coach. John Legend and Adam Levine will return for another season as fan favorites.

Michael Bublé, the other member of the coaching quartet, is the only one who will remain on the panel for next season. Snoop's exit closes his brief tenure, leaving fans curious about how the new dynamics between the returning coaches and Kelsea Ballerini will shape the next season of 'The Voice'.