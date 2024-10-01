Why 'The Voice' coaches snubbed Crystalla Gonzalez after 'staged' collab

'The Voice' coaches send female retro rocker Crystalla Gonzalez home after her performance, despite a consolation duet with her idol, Gwen Stefani

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: As a great admirer of Gwen Stefani, rock musician Crystalla Gonzalez was hopeful that her audition for 'Heartbreaker' would grab her attention. Despite delivering a stellar performance, Gonzalez left with a memento.

Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Robert Plant, Al Green, and Gwen are all highly regarded by Crystalla. They've taught her that singing goes far beyond just having a beautiful voice.

When a vocalist can infuse a song with their passion, soul, and emotion, they are considered real singers. Self-described as a "rocker," Crystalla was hoping Gwen would hit her button, despite experiencing some tuning issues during her performance. For some reason, female throwback rockers rarely get any chair turns, and Crystalla was no exception. Despite her efforts, she didn’t get any turns either.

Michael Bublé clarified that he hoped one of the other coaches would connect with her since he didn't think he was the best fit. "She's so close,' Gwen added, encouraging her to come back and try again. In a heartwarming gesture, Gwen joined Crystalla on stage to sing a small part of 'Just a Girl' together. Their chemistry was so natural, it felt as if they had rehearsed beforehand.

'The Voice' Season 26 reject Crystalla Gonzalez is the lead vocalist of rock band L Train

Crystalla is a powerhouse vocalist from New York City, leading the local alternative rock band L Train with unforgettable intensity and fierceness. She's sassy, lively, and soulful all at once. In less than a year, the band is already leaving its imprint on the boroughs with a high-energy live act that blends a variety of musical influences.

'The Voice's Crystalla Gonzalez learned how to cope with knock-back

Crystalla was born and raised in New York City in a Puerto Rican/Dominican-Greek household. Growing up, her parents would constantly play music in the house. She and her brother have learned to enjoy and respect music. Amazed by Crystalla's vocal talent, her mother thought it would be wonderful for her to sing at her fifth birthday celebration.

Dressed as Pocahontas, Crystalla performed 'Colors of the Wind.' Her life was radically altered by her fifth birthday celebration. That was the day she truly fell in love with performing for an audience, and she was hooked. From then on, she wanted to perform everywhere she could—at school, birthdays, vacations, weddings, and even baby showers.

At the age of thirteen, Crystalla began writing poetry, short stories, and songs, discovering a newfound sense of freedom and courage in expressing herself through words. This creative outlet allowed her to expand her imagination in ways she had never experienced before.

Creating music is always a blessing, especially when it resonates with others or simply acknowledges the effort you've put in. Despite the many times Crystalla has faced rejection, she has never stopped singing. Each setback only makes her stronger and motivates her to work even harder in pursuit of her life's passion.

'The Voice's Crystalla Gonzalez is a creative genius

Crystalla is constantly immersed in creativity, whether she’s reading, exploring various forms of art, photography, and fashion, or listening to a wide range of records. When she’s not in the studio recording music, she dedicates her time to growing and evolving as an artist.

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on NBC on Mondays at 8 PM ET.