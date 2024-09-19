How tall is Michael Buble? ‘The Voice’ coach’s funny take on his height left fans rolling on the floor laughing

Micheal Buble is sure a good singer, but his sense of humour is even better

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Michael Bublé is a singer and 'The Voice' coach who measures 5'10. Sure, this is somewhat an average height, but boy does he have good humor about it. During one hilarious moment, he took to Instagram to post a picture of a cardboard cutout of himself that looked to be much smaller beside a fan standing next to it.

He joked, "Either this guy is 10 feet tall or Bubly is doing me dirty… is there a cardboard shortage?

His light-hearted comment about the cutout being too small had the fans in fits. That is what makes him so down-to-earth and relatable, even when one considers he is a big star. Sure, he stands at 5'10, but his personality and charm are well taller, as proved by these moments.

‘The Voice’ coach Michael Buble was a fisherman before becoming a singer

Before he was a world-renowned singer and 'The Voice' coach, Michael Bublé was a fisherman. Growing up in Canada, Bublé spent summers as both a kid and young man on his dad's commercial fishing boat learning the tough, physically demanding job of being a fisherman. While it wasn't his dream, this formed his work ethic and determination.

However, the time at sea did not deter Bublé, who knew he wanted to be a singer. At age two, he knew he wanted a music career. "I knew from the time I could remember, this is what I wanted to do," Bublé once said in an interview. His rise to fame wasn't devoid of struggle. Bublé would sing at every possible opportunity, whether it was a mall, a corporate event, a wedding, or even a cruise ships. A beginning like that, and coming from the industrious background of fishermen, must have given him some fortitude to chase his dream of singing.

Michael Buble joins the coaching panel of 'The Voice' Season 26 (Facebook/@michaelbuble)

'The Voice’ coach Michael Buble started their career at the age of 17

Michael Bublé started his music at an early age of 17 years. Though he had early dreams of turning into a singer, getting his first break was not easy. During summers, he would go out to work on his father's fishing boat but knew that he is meant for music.

Michael Bublé's first professional gig didn’t come from a talent scout, but rather from the support of his grandfather. In exchange for free plumbing services at a venue, his grandfather secured a spot for Bublé to perform. This opportunity launched Bublé into the music scene, and from that moment on, he worked tirelessly, performing in shopping malls, lounges, and even on cruise ships.

It was a tough road, but the persistence and passion of Michael Bublé even when he was that young laid the bedrock for his later success.