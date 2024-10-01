‘The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani used hubby Blake Shelton for clout and got seriously clouted

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani was highly impressed with Tanner Frick's performance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani has recently pulled her strongest card to persuade a contestant but Reba McEntire proved who is the real queen. Aspiring Tanner Frick made an instant impression on all four coaches with his vocals on Morgan Wallen's song 'Thought You Should Know'.

The country singer boasts captivating vocals that resonate with excellence, making him a true standout in the NBC singing competition. The coaches, Gwen, Reba, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Buble bid to invite Tanner to their teams. However, Gwen pulled out her trump card during the pitch. She was desperate for Tanner to pick her and used her husband, Blake Shelton's fame to persuade him. She noted that she is married to a country singer. Despite Gwen's desperate attempt, Tanner picked the country legend Reba. Gwen had been on a winning streak and losing Tanner felt like a huge defeat.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani dubbed as constant professional

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani has been bagging the strongest contestants for her team. She has mastered persuasion, effortlessly swaying the contestants to her team. The NBC show coach has been awarded a coveted title for her immense talent.

Austyns Stancil got all four chairs turned and ensued a fight between the coaches. However, Gwen stood up and asked Austyns why he would choose either of the 'newbies' Michael Bublé or Snoop Dogg when he could have her experience. However, after Austyns joined Team Gwen, Snoop complimented 'California homegirl' for being a 'constant professional'.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani dubbed as constant professional (Insatgram/@nbcthevoice)

Gwen Stefani renamed her kitten after giving her 'The Voice' contestant's name

Gwen Stefani was highly impressed with 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sydney Sterlace's performance and desperately wanted the singer on her team. She pulled out her kitten and claimed that she found him on the porch but still did not give him a name. Gwen then named her kitten Sydney insisting the aspiring singer join the team.

However, Sydney notably picked Team Gwen, but the coach soon changed her kitten's name. Gwen took to her social media that she and her husband Blake Shelton had adopted the kitten. It seemed like Gwen wasn't sure about the kitten's gender while naming him Sydney and that's why she renamed him Corn Shelton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC