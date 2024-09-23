Why did Gwen Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale? ‘The Voice’ star called it quits after 13 years of marriage

Gavin and Gwen now co-parent their three kids, despite moving on with their lives

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale separated in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage, with Gavin's alleged affair with the family's nanny, Mindy Mann, was reportedly the main factor in their separation. The affair was said to have begun around the time Stefani became impregnated with her third child. This betrayal, along with other personal and professional strains, led to the breakdown of their marriage.

First, the unending media scrutiny and then the phenomenal pressures of their careers put great stress on the marriage. It was also public rumors and gossip that separated them more and caused emotional damage. Stefani and Rossdale have three children: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Both parents have shown concern for their children during the divorce process. Multiple times, Stefani has spoken of wanting to protect her kids from the fallout of the separation. Co-parenting and taking care of the children despite their differences is something that Stefani and Rossdale have echoed.

Who was Gwen Stefani’s nanny Mindy Mann?

Mindy Mann was an Australian nanny who had worked for Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. She reportedly started working for the celebrity couple around 2012 to care for their three children: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. At the time, Mann was in her 20s.

The relationship between Mann and Rossdale became quite a major scandal and was linked to the couple's divorce in 2015. It was reported that Mann and Rossdale had an affair for three years, which was uncovered when another nanny discovered explicit photos and messages sent across Rossdale's phone. The affair reportedly started at about the same time Mann began working for the family.

The affair badly upset Stefani and Rossdale's marriage and eventually led to their separation. Initially, Rossdale denied his affair with the nanny; later, he confessed, and the two went their separate ways. Both Stefani and Rossdale have since issued statements to declare their continued commitment to co-parenting their children. Mann has moved on from the scandal and is now in a relationship with Spencer Gutcheon, with whom she shares a daughter born in September 2016.

Gavin Rossdale expresses ‘shame’ post-divorce with Gwen Stefani

In a recent podcast interview "Amy and TJ," Gavin Rossdale spoke with candor about how emotional the divorce was on both sides between him and Gwen Stefani. He is quoted saying that it was his "clearest, simplest shame" because he had never thought he would get divorced. Rossdale, 58, reflected on how the split has affected their three children. He said that he had taken a deep loss and had always wished Stefani and he was closer to the kids.



Rossdale regretted that he was not able to save the children from the burdens of a marriage that no longer worked. He was afraid of the possible emotional consequences on them. Mostly, he just wanted to avoid saying anything negative about Stefani and focused on maintaining a positive environment for their kids.



Since the divorce, Stefani has married Blake Shelton, while Rossdale is dating musician Xhoana. Rossdale even said that despite their difference in parenting, having the different insights they can give to the children can be an upside.