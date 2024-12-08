The truth behind Britani Bateman's Broadway 'career': 'RHOSLC' star accused of lying about accolades

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman's past career has been questioned by her co-star

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star, Britani Bateman, has claimed to be an acclaimed actress, but her co-star, Bronwyn Newport, doesn't believe her. During the AfterShow segment, Britani claimed that Bronwyn told her off-camera that she knew about her Broadway career. However, Bronwyn notably had a different story and claimed to Lisa Barlow that Britani lied about her career.

Bronwyn might remain adamant about Britani's Broadway career but her social media post proved that she did star in some of the shows. She claimed to have worked with Andy Cohen's friend and Tony-nominee Will Swenson on the second national Broadway tour of Miss Saigon in 1999.

She has also starred as Nancy in 'Oliver' and played the role of Genevieve Emery in the first English adaptation of 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg'. Besides Broadway, Bronwyn has notably starred in soap operas and has a thriving musical career. She notably signed a record deal with Disney to sing 'Part of Your World' and 'Celebrate the Magic of Disney' soon after graduation.

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman is a Broadway star (Instagram/@britanibateman)

Did 'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman exaggerate about her Broadway gig?

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman has multiple credits in acting, music, and Broadway but Bronwyn Newport seems to have an issue with her co-star. Bronwyn dished jealous vibes and accused Britani of 'exaggerating' about her career. Bronwyn claimed, "If Britani was in a touring production or a high school production or sings in her shower, then she should just keep it to that."

Bronwyn insisted that Britani doesn't have to announce to everyone about her Broadway gig if she actually was on the show. The Bravo show star noted, "I'm just going to be very clear: the shade for me is the exaggerating. I think she's probably a great performer, she's probably a great singer. I mean, she's definitely in that world. I just don't think she's in that world to the level she would like to tell everyone she is."

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman accused of exaggerating about her Broadway career (@bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport launches her Broadway career

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport seemingly just wanted a chance to promote her own Broadway gig and that's why she questioned Britani Bateman's career. Bronwyn has recently made her Broadway debut and claimed, "I am new in the Broadway world. I just produced my first show and I have two more coming out next season."

Bronwyn has been known for stirring pot between the cast and strategically plotting drama. She has recently ruined Meredith Marks' bat mitzvah by pushing Angie Katsanevas and Britani Bateman into a heated argument. Additionally, she recently tried to sabotage Whitney Rose and Heather Gay's relationship.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport launches her Broadway career (@bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.