‘The Sticky’ trailer is here, and it features a stunning cameo you definitely didn't see coming

‘The Sticky’ is inspired by the 2012 heist that stunned the world when over $18M worth of maple syrup was stolen from Quebec's national reserves

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: There's a sweet treat for fans of Jamie Lee Curtis! On Monday, October 28, Prime Video dropped a trailer for its upcoming dark comedy TV series ‘The Sticky’.

The trailer introduces us to an unexpected trio of maple syrup theives, dodging the law and causing chaos in their wild pursuit of "liquid gold", and maybe even murder. Surprisingly, the trailer gives a sneak peek of Jamie Lee Curtis, who not only made a guest appearance but also served as an executive producer on the series.

Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘The Sticky’ (Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios/Jan Thijs)

What is ‘The Sticky’ all about?

Remy Bouchard (Guillaume Cyr), Ruth Clarke (Margo Martindale), Mike Byrne (Chris Diamantopoulos) in ‘The Sticky’ (Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios/Jan Thijs)

Inspired by the 2012 heist that stunned the world when over $18 million worth of maple syrup was stolen from Quebec's national reserves, ‘The Sticky’ follows Ruth Landry (three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale), a gritty, no-nonsense maple syrup farmer. When bureaucrats threaten her way of life, she's pushed to the edge and decides to fight back. Joining forces with a fiery Boston mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos) and a soft-spoken French-canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr), she plans a daring multi-million-dollar heist targeting Quebec's maple syrup reserves.

However, while it is based on the real Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, but the trailer exclusively makes it clear that “this is absolutely not the true story.”

Who stars in ‘The Sticky’?

Ruth Clarke (Margo Martindale) in ‘The Sticky’ (Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios/Jan Thijs)

It is already established that Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Guillaume Cyr will take over lead roles in ‘The Sticky’. The supporting cast includes Gita Millier, Guy Nadon, Mickaël Gouin, Suzanne Clément, Mark O’Brien, Meegwun Fairbrother, and Vickie Papavs. And ofcourse, Jamie Lee Curtis also makes a guest appearance in the series.

When and how to watch ‘The Sticky’?

Chris Diamantopoulos and Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘The Sticky’ (Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios)

‘The Sticky’ will premiere all six half-hour episodes on December 6 exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video. It is produced by Blumhouse Television, Comet Pictures, Megamix, and Sphere Media, with Jason Blum, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jonathan Levine serving as executive producers. Brian Donovan and Ed Herro created the series and are also the showrunners and executive producers. Additionally executive producers include Gillian Bohrer, Chris Dickie, Jeremy Gold, and Chris McCumber.

‘The Sticky’ continues the collaboration between Blumhouse and Amazon Prime Video, joining other projects like ‘The Manor,’ ‘Black Box,’ ‘Nocturne,’ and ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’.

‘The Sticky’ trailer

