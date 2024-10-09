‘Fallout’ star set to slay in new dark comedy ‘Sweetpea’

The young diva who earlier impressed us in 'Fallout' is ready to return in a chilling role in Starz's 'Sweetpea'

LONDON, ENGLAND: Earlier this year, 'Fallout' on Prime Video made strong buzz among the audience, particularly for the performances, visuals and impressive screenplay. The post-apocalyptic drama not only opened to positive reviews from fans and critics but also earned 16 Emmy nominations and renewal for another season. The show features Ella Purnell in the lead alongside Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins. And now, Purnell is back to bowl us over with a new show.

'Sweatpea' is an upcoming dark comedy series based on CJ Skuse's 2017 book of the same name. It revolves around a young woman named Rhiannon, an average girl next door who leads a quiet life. The seemingly harmless and ignored girl soon turns out to be a serial killer. As the series gears for its much-awaited premiere, take a look at the lead cast members:

Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell in 'Sweetpea' (@skytv)

Ella Purnell plays the lead role of Rhiannon Lewis in 'Sweetpea'. The trailer introduces her as just another being living her monotonous life until she decides to go on a killing spree. Purnell has been a fan-favorite star ever since she played teenage version of Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent'. She is also loved for her performance in 'Yellowjackets', 'Belgravia', and 'Army of the Dead'.

Nicôle Lecky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicôle Lecky (@thelecky)

British actress Nicôle Lecky has also joined the cast of 'Sweetpea' to play the intriguing role of Julia. Fans may recognise her from the 2022 musical drama 'Mood' based on the 2018 play 'Superhoe'. Lecky is also a singer and writer, currently working on the script of a yet-to-be-titled mystery thriller for BBC.

Jon Pointing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Pointing (@jonpointing)

Jon Pointing, known for playing Danny in 'Big Boys', is also a part of Ella Purnell's starrer show. The 38-year-old actor most recently appeared in BBC One's 'Murder Is Easy', and Lionsgate's 'Queenie'. He plays Craig in 'Sweetpea'.

Calam Lynch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calam Lynch (@calamlynch)

Calam Lynch is popular among fans for playing Theo Sharpe in second season of Netflix's hit drama 'Bridgerton'. This year, he made waves with his role of Camnir in Season 2 of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'. He will appear as AJ in 'Sweatpea'.

Other cast members include Leah Harvey, Jeremy Swift, Dustin Demri-Burns, and Luke McGibney.

How to stream 'Sweetpea'?

'Sweetpea' is scheduled to premiere on October 10 (@skytv)

Created by Kirstie Swain, 'Sweetpea' will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the United Kingdom on Thursday, October 10. Viewers based in the US and Canada can watch it simultaneously on Starz.

It is an eight-part series directed by Ella Jones and produced by Zorana Piggott under the banner of See-Saw Films and Sky Studios.

'Sweetpea' trailer