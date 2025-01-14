‘The Simpsons’ producer finally reveals how they accurately predict the future: "If you make..."

“That's the math element,” ‘The Simpsons’ creator Matt Selman said about the predictions made in the show.

With more than 35 seasons, 'The Simpsons' has solidified its place as a fan-favorite modern comedy. It has also become well-known for its ability to predict real-life events. It fascinates fans how certain plotlines appear to foresee events years well before they happen in real life. The most remarkable predictions until now are not just jaw-dropping, but often bizarre, and humorous too. As the show geared up for its Christmas special last month, showrunner Matt Selman addressed the phenomenon, debunking the idea of magical powers behind the predictions and offering a more logical perspective on how the future seems to slip into the show's storylines.

A screenshot from 'The Simpsons' Season 35 trailer. (Image Source: YouTube | Rotten Tomatoes TV)

Selman quipped that viewers probably imagine the writers using a magic laser and crystal ball to look into the future. He went on to explain that many of the so-called predictions are simply coincidences or inflated rumors. As reported by Do You Remember, he said, “It’s just that we talk about the world, which is full of dumb-dumbs. And dumb-dumbs do the same dumb stuff, again and again." In a previous interview, a writer of the show, Al Jean, also gave a simple reason. He said, “If you write 700 episodes, and you don’t predict anything, then you’re pretty bad.” He attributed the team's accidental foresight to their keen observations of societal trends and the numerous episodes they’ve created.

Similarly, in a previous interview with People Magazine, Selman said, "If you say enough things, some of them are going to overlap with reality, and then that's the math element. And then, the history element is if you make a show that is based on studying the past foolishness of humanity, you are surely going to anticipate the future foolishness of humanity as it sinks further into foolishness fair. So we don't really think about it." Selman further expressed frustration, noting that the one thing writers truly hate is when fans post blatantly fabricated images online, claiming they predicted events that were never part of the show. He remarked on how disheartening it is to see people so desperate for the magic to be real that they start inventing stories that never existed.

Legendary Simpsons producers Al Jean and Matt Selman take a look back at their most prescient predictions on TV's longest-running scripted show. #IGNComicCon pic.twitter.com/vj8f2eVCvx — IGN (@IGN) July 26, 2020

Although the writers of 'The Simpsons' still have plenty of surprises in store, Selman believes teasing future developments would ultimately do more harm than good. Over the years, the show has eerily predicted some major real-life events. It includes Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency, Lady Gaga's iconic Super Bowl halftime show, the Ebola crisis, Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, and many more. Most recently, the series forecasted Kamala Harris’ presidential run in the episode titled 'Bart to the Future,' as reported by Collider. Since its debut on December 17, 1989, 'The Simpsons', created by Matt Groening, has become a fan favorite.

As reported by the New York Post, the voices behind 'The Simpsons' have remained constant over time. It includes Dan Castellaneta, Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, and Julie Kavner among others. Fans have been enjoying the jokes written by the show's writers for decades. Therefore, 'The Simpsons' has left a lasting legacy of entertainment and has won over the hearts of many generations all across the world. It has an unmatched influence in the entertainment industry.