‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 spoilers: Fans connect Bluebell's clues to this Australian singer's life

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fans of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 are currently buzzing with speculation that the celebrity hiding under the Bluebell mask is Natalie Imbruglia, an Australian singer-songwriter and actress. The viewers and online sleuths have managed to connect the clues from Bluebell's appearance with the life story of Natalie.

During the Sports Night episode of the Fox singing show, Bluebell sang an amazing rendition of 'We Belong' by Pat Benatar. Her great stage presence and beautiful vocals left the judges Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke stunned.

Shortly after, the judging panel speculated that the person hiding beneath the Bluebell mask could be Taylor Momsen, Ellie Goulding, Paris Hilton, and Leighton Meester. However, we are certain that talented singer Natalie Imbruglia is behind the Bluebell mask.

What are the clues for Bluebell in 'The Masked Singer'?

Bluebell is one of the masks from group B on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. Bluebell has a pretty green and blue costume that gives rock star vibes. Her unique sports night clue was a pair of rollerblades.

In her clue package, Bluebell revealed her romantic history, mentioning relationships with rockstars, billionaires, and even royals. "The truth is, my true love never bloomed until recently,” she shared, hinting at her personal journey. Notably, Natalie has been linked to business mogul Richard Branson and briefly dated Prince Harry. Since welcoming her baby in 2019, she has embraced motherhood.

Additionally, Bluebell showcased a guitar featuring a phoenix symbol during her performance. This could reference Natalie’s album 'Firebird', which shares its name with the mythical creature. Bluebell also revealed a pair of ripped blue jeans in her clues, a signature style element for Imbruglia.

Who is Bluebell's ambassador in 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

In the fourth episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, it was revealed that Bluebell's ambassador is none other than Kelly Osbourne. For the unversed, the British singer made an appearance on the second season of the popular singing competition as Ladybug.

Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shot to fame after starring in the reality TV show 'The Osbournes' which ran for three years from 2002 to 2005. Following that, she pursued a music career and the rest is history.

Natalie Imbruglia won Season 3 of the British version of 'The Masked Singer'

During her initial years, Natalie Imbruglia kicked off her career as an actress. To date, Natalie is best noted for essaying the role of Beth Brennan in the soap opera 'Neighbours.' Later on, down the lane, she decided to follow her passion for singing.

Natalie dropped her debut album named 'Left of the Middle' in 1997, followed by a second album 'White Lilies Island' and a third album 'Counting Down the Days' in 2001 and 2005 respectively. In 2022, she emerged as the winner of the third season of the British version of 'The Masked Singer'. Then, she disguised herself under the Panda mask.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 episodes air Wednesdays at 8 pm ET.