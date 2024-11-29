‘The Masked Singer’: Sherlock Hound unmasked as former baseball player during Peanuts Night

The real identity of the celebrity hiding under the Sherlock Hound mask has been revealed. During the 'Group C Finals: A Peanuts Thanksgiving' on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, Sherlock Hound was revealed to be former baseball player Bronson Arroyo.

In the Thanksgiving-themed episode, Sherlock Hound won over the hearts of the fans as well as the panelists by singing a soulful rendition of 'Ho Hey' by The Lumineers. Following his performance, Ken Jeong dubbed Sherlock as his “sentimental favorite.” After the performance, the judging panel shared their predictions. Ken and Robin Thicke guessed it was Bronson Arroyo, while Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg named Scott Stapp, the lead singer of the rock band Creed. Rita Ora initially guessed Hozier, but in the end, both she and Robin correctly guessed Bronson Arroyo.

Sherlock Hound loses to Strawberry Shortcake during Battle Royale on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12

During the Peanuts Night on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 which was released on Thursday, November 28, Sherlock Hound clashed with Strawberry Shortcake who performed 'I Hope You Dance' by the renowned country singer Lee Ann Womack.

For the Battle Royale, Sherlock Hound sang 'Shivers' by the British musician Ed Sheeran. However, Sherlock's vocals fell flat compared to Strawberry Shortcake's, ultimately leading to Sherlock's unmasking.

Shortly afterward, the panelists shared their guesses for Strawberry Shortcake. Ken Jeong went with Selena Gomez, Rita Ora named Hailee Steinfeld and Robin Thicke thought it was Kelsea Ballerini. As of now, the true identity of this sweet treat has not been unveiled.

'The Masked Singer' star Bronson Arroyo just released his new album 'Life Lessons'

Bronson Arroyo is a former professional baseball player. Throughout his sports career, he played for several teams during his career, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Boston Red Sox, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Apart from this, Bronson is also a singer. He released his debut album 'Covering the Bases' in 2005. Over the years, he has collaborated with several artists, including classical pianist Harrison Sheckler, saxophonist Elan Trotman, and members of Gnarls Barkley.

The 47-year-old ex-athlete just released his new album titled 'Life Lessons' on November 22, 2024. His latest album consists of 8 tracks and they are as follows: 'Lucky Pennies', 'Street Fight', 'Just a Tree', Skare', 'This Kind of Love', 'Why'd You Have to Go and Break Her Heart', So I'll Beg', and 'The One That Cheated.' His music is available for streaming on various streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora among many others.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 drops new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox.