Is Rita Ora skipping ‘The Masked Singer’ semi-finals? Judge sparks rumors after semi-final promo

Rita Ora has been a panellist on 'The Masked Singer' for the past two seasons.

A judge on 'The Masked Singer', Rita Ora, has left fans wondering whether she will appear in the semi-finals after a promo for the episode caused some confusion. The episode titled 'Semi-Finals: The Final Three' airs on December 11, 2024, at 8pm on Fox. The top three contestants will compete for the remaining two spots in the grand finale. The semi-finalists are supposed to impress the judges by performing the song 'Some Nights'.

However, the promo has raised many questions regarding Ora's presence in the semi-final. Ora -- one of the show's leading judges -- appears nowhere in the promo raising questions. The singer's absence has been the subject of much speculation by fans on social media, with many saying she may have had a scheduling conflict or that it was some sort of surprise twist organized by the show.

Fox has not confirmed any changes to the judging panel for the semi-finals and so viewers will have to tune in to find out if Rita will be a part of this high-stakes episode.

Which groups are performing in the semi-finals of ‘The Masked Singer’?

The semi-final of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, airing this coming Wednesday, December 11, 2024, sees the three top contestants competing to reach the finale. The remaining masks that will sing in this thrilling episode are the Wasp, Buffalos, and Strawberry Shortcake.



Wasp had been one among the ones who scored high on emotional choices and as a powerful presence on stage. The Buffalos are an interesting dynamic with their heavy harmonies, but ultimately a group against solo performers. Strawberry Shortcake has tugged at heartstrings with her performances, being so emotional, but she's going to have to bring it all if she wants to make it to the finale.

Strawberry Shortcake mask on The Masked Singer (@fox)



When is the finale of ‘The Masked Singer’?

The finale show of Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer' is on Monday, December 18, 2024. Of course, this is the post-season finale where the two top contestants will compete for the much-coveted Golden Mask Trophy. After the final performances by the top two contestants, they will then be unmasked to reveal their true identities. It will be a final full of dramatic moments, emotional performances, and the agony of finding out who takes the trophy home. Fans will be able to witness this grand finale on FOX at 8pm ET.