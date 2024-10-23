As 'The Diplomat' Season 2 gets ready to drop, we have one question: Is he alive?

Netflix's 'The Diplomat' is gearing up for intense drama as Kate Wyler has new battles to fight in Season 2

Contains spoilers for 'The Diplomat' Season 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Diplomat' Season 1, which premiered in April 2023, left us on quite the cliffhanger, didn’t it? With a dramatic car explosion and Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) discovering that Prime Minister Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) might be behind the terrorist attack, viewers were left eagerly waiting to see how she’ll handle the crisis.

The Netflix political thriller was renewed for Season 2 in May 2023 and as it nears its release, Debora Cahn, the showrunner, has shared some scoop of what to expect next. And let us tell you, things are only going to get crazier and more intense up ahead.

Kate Wyler enters new chaos in 'The Diplomat' Season 2

Keri Russell in 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

If you thought Kate’s challenges in season 1 were tough, just wait for Season 2. The newly appointed US ambassador to the UK developed diplomatic relationships but will now be forced to question everyone's loyalty.

"Kate's pretty sure it's the prime minister, so how do you prove that when you're inside the UK? One of the unique things about the relationship between the US and the UK is that we share intelligence. So we have a deal that we don't spy on each other. And even if we wanted to, it would be really hard because we share everything. Kate's never been one to back down from a challenge, but she'll find herself questioning everything (and everyone) she knows," showrunner Debora Cahn told Entertainment Weekly ahead of Season 2's premiere.

As Cahn points out, the two countries have a pact not to spy on each other. So, while Kate’s gut tells her Trowbridge is the villain, gathering evidence without tipping him off is going to be tricky. Amid the rising tension and high stakes, one wrong move from Kate could blow the whole thing wide open (and not in a good way).

Is Hal Wyler alive in 'The Diplomat'?

Rufus Sewell in a still from 'The Diplomat' Season 2 trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

‘The Diplomat' Season 1 concluded with suspense about Hal's fate as he was caught in the explosion. Season 2's trailer reveals that he is alive. However, his marriage with Kate is still on shaky ground. Despite the personal differences, they'll be working together again to unravel the political conspiracy. However, with Trowbridge pulling strings and pushing for more conflict with Russia, their partnership will be put to the ultimate test.

When and how to stream 'The Diplomat' Season 2?

Keri Russell and Ali Ahn in 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

'The Diplomat' Season 2 is set to be released on Thursday, October 31. All the six episodes will drop simultaneously exclusively on Netflix. Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, and David Gyasi are returning in their respective roles.

"When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government," reads the official synopsis. Meanwhile, the series has also been renewed for a third season.

'The Diplomat' Season 2 trailer