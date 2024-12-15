'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 team celebrates small victories amidst consecutive roadblocks

During their search for Viking artifacts, 'The Curse of Oak Island' team discovered wood bits, pebbles, and a flat concrete slab

'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 has rekindled the search for the island's elusive treasures. To further explore its timeless secrets, the Lagina brothers and their committed team have used cutting-edge technology and novel approaches thus far in the season.

The excavation of Shaft 2, which was first excavated in 1805 by the Onslow Company, has been a major emphasis this season. This shaft was designed to connect to and avoid the old Money Pit.

In order to verify its historical context, the team plans to collect wood samples for dendrochronology testing. Shaft 2 is the "Holy Grail" of shafts, according to Rick Lagina, who also mentioned how close it is to the original Money Pit location—about 14 feet.

'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 promises new discoveries (X/@CurseOfOak)

'The Curse of Oak Island' team dig deep to prove Viking presence

The team's discovery of a Roman coin this season may indicate pre-Columbian transoceanic connectivity. This finding raises the possibility of ancient visitation and gives the island's story a fascinating new dimension.

In the third episode, the crew also discovered evidence of a Viking colony on the island. This supports earlier hypotheses that the Norse could have arrived at Oak Island and left behind artifacts or valuables.

The group also investigated the hypothesis that Lot 5 may have served as a house of worship.

'The Curse of Oak Island' team found Roman coin (HistoryTV)

The Golden Egg drilling shocked 'The Curse of Oak Island' team

There have been obstacles to the team's drilling operations in the "Golden Egg" region, such as a subterranean collapse. Due to these difficulties, they have had to reconsider how they go treasure hunting, taking into account the unpredictability of the island's subsoil.

Using both contemporary technology and conventional excavation techniques, the crew keeps investigating other island sections, such as Lot 5 and Smith's Cove. Their tenacious efforts have produced many artifacts, all of which add to the intricate history of Oak Island.

The crew is getting closer to solving the island's centuries-old mystery thanks to the discoveries made in Season 12, even if the final prize has not yet been found.

'The Curse of Oak Island' crew uncovers the Golden Egg area (Instagram/@curseofoakisland)

'The Curse of Oak Island' team has lots to prove

Fans are incredibly committed, consistently turning in each week in spite of the show's elusive treasure hunt. As the Lagina brothers' investigations typically result in more questions than answers and promising leads that ultimately lead to dissatisfaction, their patience is put to the test.

Mixed responses have resulted from this cycle of expectation and disappointment; some viewers are still optimistic, while others are skeptical that any meaningful treasure exists. Fans remain devoted despite the ambiguity, however, because of the mystery's charm and the searchers' friendship.

'The Curse of Oak Island' team is desparate to make big discoveries (Instagram/curseofoakisland)

'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on HISTORY Channel