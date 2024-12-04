New theories give hope to 'The Curse of Oak Island' team about Viking settlement

Hundreds, if not thousands, of scholars, have published papers about where the Vikings landed in North America

In an intriguing turn of events in the November 26 episode, the crew of 'The Curse of Oak Island' explored a theory linking Viking explorers to the enigmatic riches of Oak Island. Joined by archaeologist Laird Niven, archeometallurgist Emma Culligan, and scholars Doug Crowell and Emiliano Sacchetti, treasure seeker Marty Lagina visited L'Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland, Canada.

The only confirmed Norse colony in North America, this UNESCO World Heritage site dates to around 1000. Nearly 800 Viking items, including the remains of eight structures, including a forge, have been discovered at the site, which is approximately 31 square miles and was excavated in 1960. The visit lent credibility to the theory of Viking involvement, highlighting Oak Island's proximity to this historic site.

Lagina Brothers still on the hunt for Knights Templar treasure

The Lagina brothers, who have been in charge of the Oak Island excavations for ten years, are still looking for the fabled Knights Templar wealth, which has been sought after for more than 200 years. The team's trip to Newfoundland has strengthened the case that Vikings could have been instrumental in leading the Knights Templar to Oak Island and possibly in smuggling valuables and holy artifacts.

The Oak Island team's 2023 trip to Europe, which initially revealed the Viking link, serves as the foundation for this inquiry. Experts' insights from the latest visit to L'Anse aux Meadows have reinforced the theory's credibility, which has the treasure hunters even more excited.

Currently, the television show's narrative primarily revolves around the speculative theory that the Knights Templar hid their treasure on Oak Island. Whether or not the Vikings could have buried the Oak Island Treasure is another question that occasionally comes up.

It is widely acknowledged that the Vikings arrived in North America about the year 1000 CE. L'Anse aux Meadows, discovered in Newfoundland during the 1960s, has been confirmed as a Viking settlement. It makes sense to interpret the Vikings' presence in Newfoundland as a component of a centuries-long territorial expansion. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that they traveled farther than the Newfoundland coast.

'The Curse of Oak Island' team links new tunnel in Lot 5 to site of worship

A possible new tunnel has been discovered back on Oak Island, and more research on Lot 5 indicates that it may have formerly been a hallowed location. The crew is motivated to keep exploring since archaeologists have not ruled out the potential that the region was once a site of worship, according to executive producer Joe Lessard, who underlined the significance of the finding.

'The Curse of Oak Island' promises fresh discoveries

As the season progresses, fans eagerly await Concrete Evidence, the Tuesday, December 3 episode that promises more disclosures. Promising new revelations, this episode could provide the answers viewers have been longing for, addressing past criticism of the show’s lack of definitive conclusions.

By combining historical research with state-of-the-art investigative methods, the show keeps solving Oak Island's secrets. By fusing Norse exploration with medieval stories and providing new insights into the island's mysterious past, the developing Viking connection adds a fascinating dimension to the story.

