Ian Spooner’s Golden Egg theory raises more questions for 'The Curse of Oak Island' viewers

The clock is ticking rapidly towards the finish of 'The Curse of Oak Island'

The Season 12 episode of 'The Curse of Oak Island,' which aired on Tuesday, December 3, continued the team's meticulous search for the mythical Money Pit and its elusive riches. The scientists grew frustrated when additional drilling in an area referred to as the 'Golden Egg' yielded no meaningful results.

Geoscientist Ian Spooner proposed an unexpected hypothesis: excessive drilling may disperse or dilute valuable metals, making them invisible. Does it make sense though?

Rick Lagina and Ian Spooner in 'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 (History)

Ian Spooner provides an interesting theory about The Golden Egg

Ian proposed suspending drilling efforts to preserve any potential treasure evidence. The idea indicated the team's strategic shift in what looks to be yet another failure.

As part of their developing methodology, the team relied on historical data from the Restall family, who conducted treasure hunts on the island decades ago. Their approach comprised following flood tunnels said to lead to the Money Pit.

However, determining the precise locations of the tunnels remains a substantial challenge. Despite previous failures with identical techniques, the team was confident that contemporary technology and updated maps would produce better outcomes this time.

Rick Lagina and Ian Spooner in 'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 (History)

Excessive drilling could flood The Golden Egg

The Golden Egg is described as being 30 by 15 feet at the start of the show and it is said to contain a 'dump truck-sized' amount of wealth. A dump truck measures around 25 by 8 feet. Before you strike it, how many areas must you drill? Someone needs to figure this out.

As we’ve come to realize, 'The Curse of Oak Island' program often disregards real-world math and facts. It hasn’t truly been a treasure hunt for quite some time. After they discovered the gold of television ratings, everything shifted to producing content rather than searching for nonexistent riches.

The Curse of Oak Island's Ian Spooner said no valuable metals were found in the water samples from the Egg (History)

'The Curse of Oak Island' team cursed with shoddy plotlines

According to Ian, they haven't found any data indicating the presence of valuable metals in the water samples taken from the Egg. This lack of evidence is the primary challenge they are facing.

The wealth is "quite nicely" locked up in a tunnel, which explains why they aren't uncovering anything. As a result, they must stop drilling immediately because if they were to find the treasure, gold would be detected in the water—a discovery they want to avoid.

The problem they're having is that they're not picking up evidence of the dump truck load (even though they seemingly detected it earlier) and if they do, they'll become confused. If they dig and suddenly detect high quantities of gold in the water, wouldn't the "dispersal plume" signal that they have discovered the treasure? We believe the writers have lost the storyline here.

'The Curse of Oak Island' team has clearly lost their plot (Instagram/@curseofoakisland)

