'The Curse of Oak Island' crew struggles to unearth proof behind Viking theory

The Norse sagas, medieval manuscripts that chronicle Viking expeditions, mention Hóp as a summer campsite south of Newfoundland

'The Curse of Oak Island' series showcases recent discoveries suggesting that Norse seafarers may have journeyed as far south as Oak Island, Nova Scotia. This discovery greatly expands the known limits of Viking exploration in North America.

Findings at L'Anse aux Meadows, the only verified Viking colony on the continent, support this idea. The HISTORY Channel documentary also features ecological hints and relics. Marty Lagina follows the trail to Newfoundland, the sole confirmed location in North America, in a new Instagram video from the series. The team continues to track out the Viking connection to the island in Season 12 of the venerable HISTORY Channel series.

'The Curse of Oak Island' crew discovers convincing proof of Norse presence

Marty and his group visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site at L'Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland, Canada. Dating back to around the year 1000, it is the only confirmed Norse settlement site in North America.

In 1960, explorers found the location. There are over 800 Viking relics spread across its 31 square kilometers. It also has a forge and what were once eight buildings. Although Oak Island is 600 miles distant, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is located relatively near to it.

According to Rick Lagina and Marty, the Vikings assisted the Knights Templar on their journey to Oak Island, where they concealed riches and holy artifacts. In 2023, the crew also visited Europe to look into the Viking link.

The presence of slag could solidify the theory from 'The Curse of Oak Island' team

There should be some indication of the Vikings' presence if they did visit Oak Island frequently, as they did L'Anse Aux Meadows. So far, this is lacking. Slag is one indication that prehistoric people once inhabited a region of North America. It is the waste product created when ore is melted during metal extraction.

Iron was not odorous to the First Nations people. Well, not until the already-inhabited region was "discovered" by Europeans. Therefore, the presence of slag material in camps during the Viking expansion era allows to identify Viking sites. There would most likely be a stone hearth for working iron in addition to this.

'The Curse of Oak Island' crew must come across fabrics

In this location, fabrics would not have survived. While some pieces might have been preserved in the wetlands, they would typically have crumbled by now due to the passage of time. A great deal of Viking attire has survived and been well preserved in Greenland. Wadmal, a coarse wool fabric common across Scandinavia, was utilized to make their clothing.

A major hint would be any indication of wadmal on Oak Island. Finding some money, riches, and diamonds would be predicted if Oak Island was the landing spot of the Greenland Vikings, who vanished in the 15th century. Greenland's attire also showed that the colony was wealthy.

