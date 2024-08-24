Who will die in 'The Boys' Season 5? Erik Kripke spills the tea on what to expect

While it's obvious that a lot of characters in 'The Boys' will die by the end of Season 5, here's a list of who we think will most likely be wiped off

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Boys'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Boys' is notoriously known for its fearless approach to killing off characters - no one is safe! The show’s unpredictability and risk-taking make every episode a heart-stopping experience, with death lurking around every corner. Creator Eric Kripke has even teased that Season 5 will bring plenty of deaths, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

'The Boys' Season 4 finale left us with big questions: What’s brewing in Sister Sage’s mind? When will Homelander finally face the consequences of his actions? As we wait for 'The Boys' Season 5, fans are buzzing with predictions on who might be next to fall, and we’ve got some opinions of our own.

Who might die in 'The Boys' Season 5?

1) Homelander

Since the beginning of 'The Boys', one goal has driven the team: take down the twisted 'hero' Homelander. Homlander's reign of terror has left a trail of destruction, especially for Billy Butcher, who's driven by a personal vendetta after his wife fell victim to Homelander's cruelty.

With Season 5 being the final chapter, Homelander's days are numbered. And who better to deliver the fatal blow than Butcher himself? Well, we might also see Ryan take a stand for the greater good and kill his father too. The highly-anticipated confrontation will surely be a bloody, thrilling conclusion to the series. But no matter who is going to kill him, Homelander is surely not making it out of this one alive.

2) Firecracker

Firecracker's arrival in 'The Boys' Season 4 brought a spark of energy to The Seven. Her powers may not be the most impressive, but she made an impact with her feisty attitude and willingness to take risks. However, her health is growing weaker by the day, and those risks are taking a toll. The meds she's taking are causing heart palpitations and coughing fits is a worrying sign of declining health. It's hard to see her struggling, and it's likely her time on the show will be cut short.

Firecracker's fragile health makes her a ticking time bomb, and if her condition doesn't claim her, Homelander's cruelty might. He's shown zero tolerance for anyone with disabilities or weaknesses, and Firecracker's vulnerabilities make her a prime target for his disgust. If she doesn't succumb to her health issues, Homelander might just finish her off, ending her suffering with a twisted sense of mercy. Either way, she's about to meet her fate soon.

3) A-Train

A-Train's reckless behavior in 'The Boys' sparked a chain reaction, killing Hughie's girlfriend and setting him on a collision course with Butcher. But since then, A-Train has been on a path to redemption, using his powers for good and even saving Mother's Milk's life in Season 4. In a shocking twist, he's revealed as the mole within The Seven and has escaped with his family. But don't count him out yet - A-Train will likely return for the final showdown, joining forces with 'The Boys' against Homelander's growing army.

However, his heroic comeback might come at a cost, and he may not survive to see the final episode. I personally feel watching A-Train's heroic journey ending in sacrifice would be a bittersweet conclusion to his compelling transformation from a villain to a hero.

4) Butcher

It's hard to bear the thought of Hughie being forced to kill Butcher, the man who's like a father to him, in the finale for 'The Boys', just like he did in the comics. Their bond is hard to understand, but it's clear they care deeply for each other. Ryan Butcher's life has also been a constant struggle, passed from one caregiver to another, never quite finding stability.

Now, with Homelander's poisonous influence taking hold in Season 4, Ryan's future looks increasingly desperate. His incredible powers and the toxic rivalry between his father figures put him on a heartbreaking path. The possibility of him being driven to kill one of them, or worse, losing his own life, is a devastating prospect that tugs at the heartstrings.

5) Sister Sage

Sister Sage has always seemed shady to me, and I think she's hiding secrets. Despite her claims of confidence, I believe she's the only one who truly understands the game. While Homelander boasts physical strength, Sister Sage possesses unparalleled intelligence, making her a challenging force. I predict Sage will either double-cross Homelander or push him too far with her sharp tongue, leading to her death. This could be the turning point in the story, paving the way for The Boys to finally take down Homelander. Her cunning and intelligent ideas won't prove of much use after her death and this might just be the key to his downfall.

'The Boys' showrunner Eric Kripke warns fans to expect 'lots of deaths' in Season 5

'The Boys' showrunner Eric Kripke warns the fans that no character is safe in Season 5. The show has already claimed major characters like Madelyn Stillwell and Victoria Neuman. While the titular Boys have dodged death so far, Kripke promises that won't be the case in the final season. He revealed that the writers are embracing the freedom to take bold risks without worrying about future seasons saying, "That's the fun of the final season. You can blow the doors off it. There's no guarantee who's going to survive because you don't have to keep it for another season. So you can have shocking, big things happen all the time. The final season is going to be a real bloodbath... It's going to be a real scorched-earth policy," in an interview, as reported by Deadline.

Kripke also emphasizes the freedom of not having to worry about future seasons, stating, "That's the fun of the final season. You can blow the doors off it. There's no guarantee who's going to survive because you don't have to keep [the cast] for another season." He further teased, "We're not going to shy away from killing main characters. We're going to go big and apocalyptic." 'The Boys' Season 5 might just have the most number of deaths ever seen in the previous seasons. Let's hope everyone gets a fitting conclusion to their storylines.

