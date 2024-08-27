Drama erupts: ‘The Bachelorette’ star Jenn Tran lashes out at Sam McKinney for his manipulative game

The Bachelorette’s 'Men Tell All' special episode was filmed on August 15

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It appears that Jenn Tran, the leading lady from 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, is still not getting along with Sam McKinney, one of the contestants on the ABC dating series. They will confront each other in the upcoming 'Men Tell All' episode.

During the latest season of 'The Bachelorette', Sam managed to reach the top seven despite being a red flag. Jenn, who had initially given Sam the first impression rose, eventually saw through his manipulative behavior and eliminated him.

Jenn's realization that Sam was playing a game for his benefit validated the concerns of those who viewed him as the season's antagonist. From their first one-on-one date, Sam's actions raised eyebrows, particularly when he pressured Jenn into the Auckland Sky Tower Jump despite her refusal.

While Sam's attention flattered Jenn, she soon recognized that their physical chemistry alone couldn't support a meaningful relationship. This prompted her to ask deeper questions that revealed Sam's true motives.

In the official trailer for the 'Men Tell All' special, Jenn tells Sam, "I feel very sorry for whoever you end up with this delusion that you are living in is not going to work for anybody."

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Sam McKinney with Jenn Tran (abc/@johnfleenor)

Are Jenn Tran's final two men at the 'Men Tell All' special?

According to spoilers, Jenn's final two contestants are Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg. However, since the filming for the 'Men Tell All' special occurred before the Hometown dates, it's unlikely that these two, or even Jenn's third-place contestant Jonathon Johnson, were there.

Nonetheless, there's still a lot of drama, including allegations against Sam McKinney regarding a relationship he had before filming 'The Bachelorette.' Additionally, there are questions surrounding Aaron Erb's Air Force career after he left the show early for a better opportunity.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 lead Jenn Tran with Devin Strader (abc/@johnfleenor)

When was The Bachelorette's 'Men Tell All' filmed?

Unlike most of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, the 'Men Tell All' episode was recorded after the majority of the episodes and the finale, though it still precedes the live reunion. This timing is ideal, as the tell-all gives contestants a chance to discuss and address everything that has been shared on social media throughout the season.

Reality Steve has reported that the 'Men Tell All' for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 was recorded on August 15. The contestants who participated in the special had already seen all the episodes leading up to the Hometown dates. However, they were unable to discuss the Hometown dates featured in the August 19 episode or the Fantasy Suite dates from the August 26 episode.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 lead Jenn Tran (abc/@johnfleenor)

The 'Men Tell All' special's filming can take one full day

The Bachelor Nation website states that those wishing to join the 'Men Tell All' audience should be prepared for a long filming day, which can extend from 10 am to 8 pm. While this schedule may vary based on the specific season being filmed, it remains consistent with the original casting call for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21's 'Men Tell All' special.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21's 'Men Tell All' was shot on August 15 (abc/@johnfleenor)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 pm ET.