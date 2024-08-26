Kaitlyn Bristowe vs Tayshia Adams: Former 'The Bachelorette' leads beef over dating 'BiP' alum

Kaitlyn Bristowe hinted that she approached her former 'The Bachelorette' cohost Tayshia Adams about dating her ex, Zac Clark, and things did not go well

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In an apparent reference to her connection with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Zac Clark, Kaitlyn Bristowe hinted that she had been in touch with his ex-girlfriend Tayshia Adams before their date. On the August 25th episode of the 'U Up?' podcast from Betches, Kaitlyn made an appearance and spoke up about her dating experiences. Without naming Tayshia or Zac specifically, Kaitlyn stated, "I went on a date with somebody from the franchise and I reached out to the girl that he used to be with. She and I hadn’t talked in months and, no, we’re not friends. We probably look like friends on the outside, but we’re not."

Kaitlyn claims that after her 2023 breakup with ex-fiancé Jason Tartick, "a guy from Bachelor Nation" DM'd her and invited her out on a date. However, Kaitlyn wanted to talk to his ex before she agreed. The only podcast tidbits that Kaitlyn has revealed about Tayshia's identity are that she is now in a “happy” relationship and that their sole interaction was “in a work situation,” which corresponds with the two of them cohosting Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette' in 2021.

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams dubbed Kaitlyn Bristowe 'bad person' for wanting to date ex Zac Clark

“Thinking it would be the situation where they’d go, Well, I mean, I don’t love it, but of course I’m not going to say no. It was not,” Kaitlyn reasoned. “I wasn’t saying, if this is a problem, then I won’t. I was just giving a heads-up.” Even though Kaitlyn and the ex had not communicated in a long time, she wanted to "pulse check" the guy before accepting his invitation to a date.

“I texted her, hey, so-and-so DM’ed me, and we’ve been chatting. I know you’re really happy in a relationship, so I don’t know if this would bother you or not,’” she remembered. “She called and was very upset. She said, I always knew you were a bad person, and you’ve confirmed it. Your true colors are showing. Then, I hung up and thought, now, I just want to send her a picture of me sucking his d**k.’”

Although Kaitlyn went out with the woman's ex, she apologized when she learned that the concept had offended her rival. “I told her, I am actually really sorry. I did not think you were going to respond this way,” Kaitlyn reminisced. Especially because she had a day to think about it. So, I sent the text, and the next day she called. I am the type of person who reacts with big emotions. I probably would have done the same thing she did at the moment, but then I would have hung up and … said, that was not a reasonable reaction." Kaitlyn said that she never received a response from the woman about her remarks. In contrast, Tayshia has never publicly acknowledged the rumors of a romance between Kaitlyn and Zac.

Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe defends hanging out with Tayshia Adams‘s ex Zac Clark (Instagram/@zwclark/@tayshia/@kaitlynbristowe)

Are The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe and 'BiP' alum Zac Clark dating?

In the entire podcast, Kaitlyn didn't mention Tayshia or Zac by name. Since January, there has been an association between the 'Off the Vine' podcast host and Zac, who proposed to Tayshia on 'The Bachelorette' in 2020. Although they have been sighted together several times, Kaitlyn and Zac have not disclosed if they are dating.

The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe and 'BiP' alum Zac Clark have not disclosed if they are dating (Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe/@zwclark)

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams reacts to rumors about ex Zac Clark dating Kaitlyn Bristowe

As rumors about her ex-Zac and Kaitlyn began to circulate, Tayshia responded in a subdued but memorable way. On January 4, Tayshia posted pictures of herself on social media, showing off her time spent in her hometown of Orange County, California, where she was born and raised. "Did someone say something?!??" She wrote a description for a picture dump that featured an image of herself in a bikini, relaxing on the beach.

Fans immediately assumed the comment was about Kaitlyn denying accusations that she cheated on ex-fiancé Jason with Zac. The controversy began on January 1, when a video of Kaitlyn and Zac enjoying the new year together appeared on social media. As speculation about the couple's connection grew, Kaitlyn denied being unfaithful to Jason before their breakup in August 2023.