Bachelor Nation stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark set rumor mill on fire after recent outing

Something is brewing between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark! According to a report from DeuxMoi, a popular Instagram account known for sharing celebrity gossip, the two Bachelor Nation stars were recently spotted in public together. They were spotted enjoying a meal together at a restaurant in Nashville.

Kaitlyn wore a white top paired with black pants for the outing. She kept her blonde locks in a low bun. She completed her casual look with a pair of sleek earrings. As for Zac, he kept it simple yet stylish in a black sweatshirt and matching pants. He topped off his look with a beige cap. At the time of writing, neither Kaitlyn nor Zac has addressed the swirling relationship rumors. It seems like they are trying to keep their romance under wraps.

'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has a new man in her life (Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe)

How did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark meet?

Both Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark previously appeared on the ABC dating show 'The Bachelorette.' For the unversed, Kaitlyn and Zac met each other for the first time during an interview for her podcast named 'Off The Vine.'

The dating rumors surrounding Kaitlyn and Zac started circulating in January 2024 after a video of them celebrating New Year's together went viral on social media. The footage showed them getting close and cozy with each other. Since then, these two lovebirds have been snapped together on various occasions.

Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe hangs out with Tayshia Adams‘s ex Zac Clark (Instagram/zwclark/tayshia/kaitlynbristowe)

What happened to Zac Clarke on 'The Bachelorette'?

Zac Clarke was one of the contestants vying for Tayshia Adams's heart during Season 17 of 'The Bachelorette' which aired in 2020. Zac and Tayshia got engaged during the season finale, but their relationship was short-lived. They called it quits in November 2021, just a year after getting together.

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams called off their engagement post 'The Bachelorette' (ABC)

Why did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick split?

Before sparking romance rumors with Zac Clark, Kaitlyn Bristowe was engaged to Jason Tartick. The couple ended their relationship in August 2024, after four years of dating. They announced their split with a joint statement on Instagram. “After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the statement read.

Kaitlyn and Zac further added, "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate. Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," they said. "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

"Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die," the exes continued.

"We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts. Kaitlyn and Jason," they concluded.