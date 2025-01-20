Taylor Sheridan’s temper once led to a fistfight with his ‘Yellowstone’ co-star: "I'm just tired of..."

Behind the scenes of 'Yellowstone', Taylor Sheridan’s temper once got the better of him

It looks like Taylor Sheridan isn't afraid to solve problems the old-fashioned way, by fighting of course. While he's known for bringing the tough and brutal world of cowboys to life on screen, it seems that grit also shows up in real life. The second time Sheridan met his 'Yellowstone' co-star Cole Hauser, the two reportedly ended up in a fight. This fits right in with the rough-and-tumble style of the characters on the show. Despite their physical clash, they ended up becoming friends. After all, they resolved their differences the only way they knew how, by fighting it out.

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on 'Yellowstone', is no stranger to throwing punches. In an interview with Men’s Journal, Hauser said, “Does a bear shit in the woods?” when asked if he’s been in fights before. He added, “I’ve probably been in one on every continent. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with fighting. Sometimes I’m just tired of words, so let’s beat the shit out of each other. Maybe at the end of it, you’ll buy me a Guinness and I’ll buy you a Bushmills, and we’ll be done. It’s kind of what guys do.” For Hauser, fighting isn’t about hatred, it’s just a way to clear the air. Despite Hauser's bold attitude, Taylor Sheridan and he have built a solid working relationship. Their differences and the occasional tension have not stopped them from working together successfully. Sheridan’s leadership on the set of 'Yellowstone' and Hauser’s commitment to his role have made the show a huge hit.

'Yellowstone' has become one of the most-watched TV shows on Paramount. A lot of its success comes from the intense and determined attitude Sheridan brings to the project. He has a clear vision for the show and isn’t afraid to fight for it. For example, during Season 2, lead actor Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, didn’t agree with the direction his character was heading. Sheridan recalled telling Costner, “Kevin, you do remember that I told you this is essentially The Godfather on the largest ranch in Montana? Are you that surprised that the Godfather is killing people?”

Sheridan stuck to his vision, and his bold writing has turned 'Yellowstone' into a modern-day cowboy epic. Fans love the show’s mix of drama, violence, and family conflict, and Sheridan has no plans to slow down, as reported by Wide Open Country.

Looking ahead, Sheridan has another exciting project in the works. He’s developing 'Bass Reeves', a historical drama about the legendary lawman Bass Reeves, one of the first Black US Marshals. The series will explore Reeves’ life as he captured outlaws and maintained justice in the Wild West. Known for his no-nonsense approach and incredible skill, Reeves reportedly arrested over 3,000 criminals during his career. With Sheridan’s talent for creating gritty, character-driven stories, 'Bass Reeves' will be another thrilling show that takes us into the untold stories of the American frontier.

Honoree Taylor Sheridan attends the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gary Miller)

In addition to 'Bass Reeves', Sheridan is also collaborating with country music star Blake Shelton on a new singing competition series titled 'The Road', set to premiere on CBS in the fall of 2025. The show will focus on a headlining superstar, yet to be announced, who will discover the next big artist and includes some big names for Executive producers like Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, Lee Metzger, and David Glasser. 'The Road' will give viewers an inside look into the challenging life of a touring artist, featuring up-and-coming performers traveling on a tour bus and performing as opening acts. Contestants will compete to win over local fanbases to stay on tour, as reported by People.