'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan made a massive fortune with the show — thanks to Paramount

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson developed Paramount's neo-Western drama 'Yellowstone'

'Yellowstone' Season 5's highly anticipated finale just released on December 15 on Paramount Plus and it has surely taken the TV world by storm. In the last few years, the show has garnered a special place in the fans' hearts and broken all viewership records. For those living under a rock, Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the co-creators of the Paramount series have managed to earn heaps of praise and money due to its grand success. In recent years, the show has captured the hearts of fans and shattered viewership records. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the Paramount series has earned widespread praise and generated significant revenue from its massive success. However, what is Sheridan's net worth?

Sheridan’s net worth is estimated at an impressive $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has amassed his wealth through a successful career as a screenwriter, producer, director, and actor. In addition to his creative work, Sheridan also earns a substantial income from his ranch. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, he receives $50,000 weekly from Paramount for allowing the show to film on his ranches. Sheridan also charges the network $214,979 per week for "cowboy camp" training for the cast and $25 per head for every cattle featured on screen, in addition to other fees.

Sheridan’s incredible success can be largely attributed to his role in creating 'Yellowstone', the fan-favorite series that follows the Dutton family’s battle to protect their vast Montana ranch. While his earnings from 'Yellowstone' started modestly, they’ve grown substantially as the show gained immense popularity. Not long ago, Fortune reported that Sheridan secured a remarkable $200 million deal with Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) for additional productions, further cementing his status in Hollywood.

Sheridan has also built significant wealth through savvy real estate investments. One of his most notable acquisitions is the purchase of the iconic 6666 Ranch, which he and a group of investors bought for a remarkable $320 million, as reported by the Lubbock-Avalanche Journal. On 'Yellowstone', Sheridan not only created the storylines but also played the role of Travis Wheatley, a character that helped him forge a deeper connection with fans.

In addition to his acting and real estate ventures, Sheridan runs Bosque Ranch Productions, a production company that reflects his roots. The company’s name pays tribute to Bosque County, Texas, where he spent much of his childhood, further anchoring his work in his personal history. Sheridan's blend of creative and business success continues to drive his ever-growing fortune.