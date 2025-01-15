'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner feels 'stabbed in the heart' by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser: Source

Kevin Costner's sudden exit from 'Yellowstone' has soured his relationship with his co-stars who once showered him with praise.

One cannot deny the fact that Yellowstone's final season had to bear the brunt of offscreen feuds, which not only resulted in the demise of iconic character John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) but also hampered the quality of the show. Known for its high-stakes narrative, 'Yellowstone' was reduced to just a character-driven story towards the end of the show, which surely made ardent fans feel like they were robbed. While Costner's feud with co-creator Taylor Sheridan is an open secret, things are strained with his co-stars as well.

Costner, who chose to leave the show, is reportedly feeling 'ignored' by his former 'Yellowstone' castmates, particularly Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, as per Radar Online. The duo who once heaped praises on Costner are now reportedly being distant, making the actor feel isolated. According to a source, "Kevin’s tried to put a brave face...but there’s no denying this real lack of love is bothering him." The insider added, "He’s been stabbed in the heart time and time again. The people on the show he thought were going to be loyal, like Hauser and Reilly, are preoccupied with their own success."

(L-R) Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Chow, and Luke Grimes attend the 'Yellowstone' Season 2 premiere party on May 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Not only Reilly and Hauser but other 'Yellowstone' actors, namely Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley are also giving Costner the cold shoulder, which is bothering the actor big time. Costner, who expected his 'Yellowstone' co-stars to remain close, is seemingly feeling betrayed, according to an insider speaking to Life & Style magazine. Conster's departure axed the chances for another season, which has left his co-stars feeling abandoned and blaming him for the show’s cancellation. The insider claimed, "He used to hear from Cole and the rest of the gang— but they’ve cut him loose in the months since he walked away from the show."

The source further revealed, "They’re making no effort to see him and don’t get excited when he calls. They’ve drifted away." This sudden shift in the attitude is a stark contrast to the earlier admiration the cast bestowed upon Costner. Reilly once described him as "one of the nicest, most generous actors I’ve worked with," while Luke Grimes referred to his career as 'legendary.' "After all that praise, you can imagine Kevin being a little hurt by their rejection...It’s a kick in the teeth!" the insider added.

While most of the star cast has refrained from commenting on the issue, Grimes did not hold back and shared his opinions about Costner's exit in an interview with Esquire. He said, "To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone...Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was the easiest season we’ve filmed.