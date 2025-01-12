Taylor Sheridan’s 5 most anticipated ‘Yellowstone’ spin-offs and what to expect from them

Taylor Sheridan has bagged a whopping $200 million deal with Paramount and it looks like the 'Yellowstone' universe isn't ending anytime soon

Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' universe is set to have several spin-offs in the coming years, solidifying his reputation as the ultimate storyteller. Known for framing a neo-classical Wild West narrative, Sheridan has secured a massive $200 million deal with Paramount. Revealing how his stories have been inspired by personal experiences, Sheridan told Texas Highway, “When you write, it’s always of an autobiographical nature.” He added, referring to his childhood ranch, “Our family ranch has informed Yellowstone in many ways, but losing it was the biggest one,” the former small-town cowboy said. However, as fans eagerly await the next chapter, here’s a look at some of Sheridan’s most anticipated 'Yellowstone' spin-off projects slated for the near future.

Beth Dutton & Rip Wheeler Yellowstone spin-off

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (2018) (Image Source: Paramount Network)

Fans have rejoiced over a 'Yellowstone' spin-off based on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. The neo-classical plot is expected to revolve around the original timeline and feature some of the recurring characters from the main series. As per Screenrant, most of the details are still under wraps, Hauser recently hinted at a reunion with his co-star while speaking exclusively to The Hollywood Reporter, “You can go on forever about these two. There’s no walls when it comes to them, no limits. As long as Taylor [Sheridan] wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested to do it.”

1944

The third prequel spinoff was announced by the Paramount Network in 2023, the series will divulge more into the murky past of the Dutton family tree. According to Esquire, there is a possibility of war, Spencer Dutton could be showcased participating in the First World War before the events leading up to 1923. This would mean that the main plotline will be based on the Dutton men away from home while the rest of the family shapes the history of the famed ranch during the war-torn period. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new, and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise," MTV Entertainment Studios CEO Chris McCarthy told Men's Health.

6666

The Four Six ranch is set to have a spinoff of its own, Parade reported that Paramount Network announced the creation of an exclusive series based on the actual filming location. Tentatively titled '6666' it is set to tell the history of the place, "Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place," a press release stated. The project is still under production and no further details have been released, "The legacy of the 6666 Ranch and Miss Marion’s vision for the ranch are vital not only to the ranch itself but the rich heritage of ranching in Texas," creator Sheridan said referring to the theme.

Empire of the Summer Moon

Taylor Sheridan during Day 3 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2023, in Indio, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Monica Schipper)

Sheridan has acquired the rights to create the story based on the legendary Comanche tribe. According to Deadline, the plot is inspired by S.C. Gwynne's book - 'Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History.' It will chronicle the life of the tribe chief Quanah, who is credited with leading the historic struggle against white settlers. “I can’t think of anyone better qualified to bring Empire of the Summer Moon to the screen than Taylor Sheridan,” author Gwynne said. “He has a deep and nuanced understanding of both the myth and reality of the Old West. I am thrilled that he is undertaking this project.”

The Madison

Michelle Pfeiffer at the Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London on June 20, 2022, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Maher)

'The Madison' was originally titled '2024' and actor Mathew McConaughey was the hot choice for the main lead. But due to major delays, McConaughey dropped out of the project and Michelle Pfeiffer stepped in his place. She is also leading the spinoff as an executive producer, it has been reported by People that the plotline revolves around a modern-day family from New York who deal with a sense of loss and grief after shifting to the Madison River valley in Montana. The press release stated the under-production series divulges into a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection.” “Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity, and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan,” co-CEO of Paramount Global/MTV Entertainment Studios CEO McCarthy said.