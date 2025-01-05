Taylor Sheridan fans are convinced 'Landman' is about to kill off a major character

One tiny detail in 'Landman' foreshadows a major tragedy

Following a scary health incident on Monday, December 30, in Episode 8, viewers of 'Landman' are all but certain that Jon Hamm's character Monty Miller is a goner, well before the first season's finale. This theory has been building for most of the season, as careful watchers noted subtle hints pointing toward the deteriorating health of Monty. In the latest episode, it seemed like Monty had his fifth heart attack—a shocking revelation that makes fans wonder what is in store for him in the future. The stress of managing the different crises that M-Tex Oil faces, from cartel threats to settlement disputes, has clearly taken a heavy toll on the executive. "Anyone else feel like they're setting Monty up to die by the end of the season?" a Reddit user questioned, triggering a very heated discussion about his fate.

The signs have been there since day one. Monty's wife, Cami Miller, played by Demi Moore, has been vigilantly watching his diet and exercise regimen throughout the season. She's often seen taking coffee cups out of his hands and urging healthier life choices, as per Screen Rant. But despite these precautions, the mounting pressure of running M-Tex Oil seems to be pushing Monty toward a breaking point. Monty's stress levels spiked right after he learned that Cooper had doubled Ariana's settlement amount, and this was what sent him to the hospital. His wife has now forbidden him from taking work-related calls until he recovers—a restriction that could not come at a worse time given the rising tensions with the cartel.

Jon Hamm is seen filming on location for 'The Morning Show' at the Mercer Hotel (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney)

"Would make sense, not sure why they'd cast Demi Moore as just a background character," one fan theorized on Reddit, noting how little time Moore has spent on screen this season may only be setting up her bigger role following the speculated death of Monty. This theory starts to get some legs when one recalls the show's history regarding using small plot points to set up massive narrative changes within one fell swoop.

Demi Moore and Jon Hamm as Cami and Monty Miller, with their characters' daughters (Dani Raen and Rylie Rodriguez) in Landman. https://t.co/y3X9BLjDt1 — TCU Jeep (@TCUJeep) July 8, 2024

However, other fans are diving right down into the practical considerations behind how this plot development could materialize. "Probably can't afford the Hamm, so to speak, if he has more movies to do," one fan speculated. That is according to Hamm's trend for recent roles—since the conclusion of 'Mad Men' in 2015, he has not nailed himself down to more than thirteen episodes of anything.

Monty always looks like he’s about to have a heart attack. That man is stressed 😂😂#Landman — C. ᥫ᭡ (@Christyna_xo) December 17, 2024

The story implications of Monty's death could be immeasurable. He would create a power vacuum at M-Tex Oil that, if this show goes well, could set up fascinating storylines for season two. Cami might well step into a leadership position, which would then envelop her in the complex and often dark world of Texas oil politics. Or it could pull Tommy Norris away from the field and into a corporate world, adding texture to his character's storyline. The show has proved that since the plane crash and oil well accident in Episode 1, it can handle such sudden deaths. The fact that the season is slowly but surely closing further raises the stakes as the series nears its finish. The incident with the National Guard and cartel people only ramps up the stakes even higher in an already turbulent situation, as per Dexetor.

Just watched episode 7 of #landman so I'm gonna predict The Cartel kidnaps Tommy's daughter Aynsley in the season 1 finale next week. — David Cooley (@david_cooley) December 22, 2024

Whether Monty lives or dies, the health crisis he finds himself in serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost exacted by high stakes that exist in the world of the oil industry. In a world where millions of dollars are at stake and cartel threats loom large, even the most powerful players aren't immune to the physical toll wrought by stress and pressure. As 'Landman' approaches its season finale, it will be interesting to see how viewers' predictions regarding what happens to Monty turn out. The show is set to return on Monday, January 5, on Paramount+, where only two episodes of this first season remain to reveal whether these and other burning questions come to pass.