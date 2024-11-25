One tiny detail in 'Landman' foreshadows a major tragedy

One scene in 'Landman' might just have teased Monty's future in the show for us

Warning: This article contains spoilers and speculations for 'Landman' Episode 3.

Monty's life seems to be a mess in 'Landman'. On one hand, he has to deal with Rebecca and the two 'incidents' and on the other, he still has a job to run. He’s clearly juggling more problems than he can handle. In the middle of it all, he's faced with a tough decision, decommissioning one of his oldest oil wells. On the surface, this might seem like just another work issue, but it could mean much more. Combined with hints about his health, this moment might quietly set the stage for something tragic.

Monty’s wife, Cami (Demi Moore), has been worried about his heart. She keeps reminding him to exercise, and earlier in the episode, we see him taking heart medication. Now, with this new business stress, it’s clear that Monty’s health is at risk, and things might take a heartbreaking turn for him and Cami.

What does 'Kill the Well' mean in 'Landman' Episode 3?

Jon Hamm and Demi Moore play the antagonists in 'Landman' (Paramount+)

In simple terms, 'killing the well' means shutting down an oil well for good. Monty’s well has been running this well for 30 years, but it’s barely producing any oil now, with just 12 barrels a day compared to the 180 it used to churn out. Letting it go is the logical choice, but it’s not easy. This process is expensive and means losing another source of income, even if it’s small.

For Monty, money isn't the only problem. The blow to his pride and another problem on his already long list of worries is what bothers him. On top of that, oil prices are dropping, so every move feels like a gamble. Killing the well might help him focus on bigger things, but it’s clear the stress is taking its toll, on his body and mind at once.

Why 'Landman' may potentially be foreshadowing Monty's death

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

Now hear me out. I'm not saying Monty is going to die since he is the primary antagonist of the show. But, if you missed it, throughout the episode, there are little clues about Monty’s health. His wife mentions his heart twice, and he’s seen taking pills. She tells him to start exercising, but with so much on his plate, it’s clear he’s neglecting himself. Does he have any health issues that we are not aware of? The well isn’t the real problem, it’s just one more straw on the camel’s back.

Monty’s stress and unhealthy lifestyle could be setting him up for a heart attack. This small storyline might seem like a work issue, but it’s a warning sign. Monty’s struggles aren’t just about oil; they’re about a man slowly reaching his limit, and when he does, he breaks. Could we see Monty also reach his limit and break? We'll have to watch more of 'Landman' to find that out.