Sugardoh on 'Shark Tank': Price and where to buy the body hair removal kit with a huge twist

Sugardoh featured on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 3 was founded by Aliyah Marandiz in September 2020

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Are you tired of waxing your unwanted hair? Do you find the entire process incredibly painful? If so, you're not alone! Many women worldwide get exhausted from the endless cycle of waxing and seek more effective and comfortable options to get rid of their hair.

Don't worry, we have a piece of great news for all of you. Aliyah Marandiz has come up with the perfect solution for all the ladies looking for a better way to attain smooth skin. Introducing Sugardoh, a revolutionary line of at-home sugaring hair removal kits that promise to make the hair removal experience less painful and more enjoyable.

Sugardoh's sugaring kits will help you to get comprehensive grooming without the need for cumbersome sticks, messy strips, heating devices, or the hassle of scheduling appointments at a salon. These kits are an effective method of hair removal from both face, as well as the body.

What is Sugardoh?

Sugardoh, featured on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 3, is a unique hair-removal wax product that has been designed with a blend of natural ingredients such as sugar, lemon juice, and water. All the Sugardoh products made in the USA are biodegradable, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Sugardoh products

Sugaring Kits: Sugardoh offers a wide range of sugaring kits. Each kit consists of all the items that can help you attain smooth skin including the Sugaring Starter Kit, The Essentials Kit, The Full Body Sugaring Kit, and the Big Doe Kit.

The Doh: The Doh is a natural sugar-based product designed to get rid of hair from the root while also exfoliating the skin, ensuring a smooth and soft finish. You can simply use it at your speed and enjoy up to four months of comprehensive grooming from a single jar of Sugardoh. It includes a couple of options like Big Doh, The Mini Duo, and Mini Doh.

Pre- and Post-care: To achieve smooth skin, one has to focus on both before and after treatment. You can prep your skin by applying talc-free powder. Afterward, you can put Aloe-based soothing serum on your skin to minimize redness and inflammation. Their products consist of Pre-Sugaring body powder, post-Sugaring soothing gel, and an Ingrown magic wand.

Tools: Suagrdoh provides a variety of tools including a Reusable Sugaring Applicator, 6 Reusable Cloth Strips, a Face Applicator, and a Sugaring Tools Kit.

Who is the founder of Sugardoh?

Aliyah Marandiz, the founder of Sugardoh is a sociologist turned web designer. She spent most of her childhood in Zimbabwe. Back in the day, she graduated with a sociology and studio arts and design degree from Santa Clara University in 2017.

Soon after graduating, Aliyah switched to marketing and digital design. Alongside this she also worked on creating emerging technology at various science companies such as Kurbo Health, Jones-Dilworth, Inc. (JDI), and Target. In 2020, she began her entrepreneurial journey with Sugardoh.

Growing up, Aliyah struggled with finding the right products to get rid of unwanted body hair. Then, she felt that all the hair removal products available in the market affected her skin's health making her skin vulnerable and irritated.

However, things took a turn, when Aliyah got introduced to the process of sugaring, an age-old hair removal technique that dates back to ancient Egypt. Fascinated by the gentle approach of the method, she decided to take things into her own hands and began developing her sugar wax at home.

Now, the primary objective is to promote the use of compostable paste as a superior at-home hair removal solution. She feels that everyone deserves a method that is not only effective, but also kind to their skin and environment.

What is the cost and how to buy Sugardoh?

Sugardoh offers several kits at different prices: the Sugaring Starter Kit at $68, the Essentials Kit is priced at $78, the Full Body Sugaring Kit at $98, and the Big Doe Kit also at $78. Their Doh costs between $20 and $40, while pre and post-care products range from $10 to $20. Tools are available for $1 to $12.

All Sugardoh products can be purchased from the brand's official website or Amazon. Along with Amazon, Sugardoh products can also be found at Ulta Beauty Stores.

One customer shared, "I was skeptical and a little nervous about using Sugardoh because I’d never used anything like it before. But after I watched a couple of tutorial videos, I found it was easy to use. The results were amazing!! If you’re on the fence, don’t hesitate! You won’t regret getting Sugardoh. And I love that it’s eco-friendly and the ingredients are clean."

Another posted, "I used to pay and spend time getting my armpits waxed, which was such a hassle and now I tried this sugar waxing, and it is so hassle-free! I absolutely love this product and it’s one of the better ones. I’ve heard so I’m happy to have tried this! It does take a little bit of getting used to because the sugar wax is a little hard at first. I found that it worked really well if I kind of rubbed it in my fingers a little bit to warm it up and then I put it on the silicone card thing! It’s honestly amazing!"

How has Sugardoh been doing?

Founded in September 2020, Sugardoh, currently has 3,000 followers on LinkedIn and over 64,000 followers on Instagram. We must say, their social media game is pretty much on point as they engage with their customers daily.

This hair removal company has made remarkable progress in a short period, and the potential for growth remains vast as it continues to connect with its customers. At the time of writing, Sugardoh has been featured in several publications like Elle and Wired, among many others.

Who will seal the deal?

'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 3 will feature Aliyah Marandiz presenting her innovative plant-based hair removal wax company Sugardoh to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kendra Scott.

It looks like Kendra Scott will invest in Aliyah's entrepreneurial business venture which could be a turning point for Sugardoh and its future growth. Fans can tune into the ABC show to see what the future will hold for Aliyah's brand.

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 3, airs on ABC on Friday, 1 November 2024, at 8 pm ET. For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.