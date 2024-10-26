Topsail Steamer on ‘Shark Tank’: What’s inside and here’s how to buy ready-to-steam seafood pots

'Shark Tank' Season 16's Topsail Steamer is a fascinating seafood brand focused on pre-cooked steam pots that have fresh ingredients

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Imagine enjoying a seafood feast featuring fresh lobster, shrimp, crab, and savory vegetables—all without the hassle of an expensive kitchen or hours of preparation. Well, Topsail Steamer, the product from 'Shark Tank' Season 16, truly delivers. Based on the North Carolina coast, Topsail Steamer brings the classic seafood boil experience right to your doorstep.

A single-use steam pot is filled with precut ingredients and seasonings, requiring only the addition of liquid. Simply steam for 40 minutes, and you’re ready to sit down to a delicious meal. With Topsail Steamer, you can skip the hassle while still enjoying a seafood spread worthy of any beachside feast.

What is Topsail Steamer from 'Shark Tank' Season 16?

Featured on 'Shark Tank' Season 16, Topsail Steamer is a rather fascinating seafood brand focused on pre-cooked steam pots that have fresh ingredients. Founded in 2017 by Danielle Mahon on North Carolina’s Topsail Island, Topsail Steamer brings the coastal seafood boil experience right to your home. Each pot is filled with a delightful mix of seafood, meats, vegetables, and homemade seasonings. All you need to do is add liquid, steam it, and enjoy a complete seafood feast in just about 40 minutes.

The brand's menu provides signature 'Bay Buckets', filled with options of lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp, sausage, sweet corn, potatoes, and scallops. There’s also a 'Build Your Own' option for those who prefer personalized selections. Their single-use steam pots are perfect for tailgates, beach days, and home dinners alike.

One of the major highlights of Topsail Steamer is that they ship nationwide through Goldbelly, so you don't need to be near the coast to enjoy their seafood. For locals, in-store pickup is also available at their locations in North Carolina, New Jersey, Alabama, Delaware, and Florida. This is all part of its 'feast anywhere' concept: bringing a touch of classic seafood boils into kitchens across the United States with love for fresh seafood and coastal traditions.

Danielle Mahon established Topsail Steamer in 2017 (@abc)

Who is the founder of Topsail Steamer from 'Shark Tank'?

Topsail Steamer's founder, Danielle Mahon, began her journey as a spirited entrepreneur with a vision to establish the business in 2017. Growing up on the Jersey Shore, her love for seafood—especially family-style seafood boils—developed in her from a young age. This found its way through life, and after working some time in corporate America, she decided it was time to chase her dream. She was going to embody her coastal roots by starting her own business.

Starting Topsail Steamer as a family-owned business on Topsail Island, North Carolina, she found the ideal opportunity to bring the concept of those memorable seaside gatherings closer to people. Her concept is simple: to provide a way for people to enjoy fresh, flavor-packed seafood boils hassle-free, no matter where they are in the world. Each of her steam pots is designed to make cooking and cleanup smooth for everyone. She wants to spread the enjoyment of easy, communal eating, whether that's an experience from the seaside or the comfort of a home kitchen through Topsail Steamer.

'Shark Tank' Season 16's Topsail Steamer also offers promo codes during major events(@abc)

What is the cost and how to buy a Topsail Steamer from 'Shark Tank'?

Topsail Steamer offers seafood steam pots full of fresh ingredients, perfect for easy preparation at home or wherever you have a heat source. Prices range from $60 to $200, depending on the type and size of the pot. They also have their signature Bay Buckets such as 'The Shark Bite', filled with lobster, shrimp, crab, and more. Alternatively, you can customize your own with your choice of seafood, meats, and seasonings.

If you happen to be near one of their North Carolina, New Jersey, Alabama, Delaware, or Florida locations, you can place an order for in-store pickup. They also offer nationwide shipping through Goldbelly. Simply visit Goldbelly.com, select your preferred steamer pot, and arrange a date for delivery. Topsail Steamer also offers promo codes during major events that include their showcase on 'Shark Tank'. If you want to order before their 'Shark Tank' episode on October 25, you can use code TOPSAILSHARK15 to get a 15% discount.

'Shark Tank' Season 16's Topsail Steamer offers seafood steam pots full of fresh ingredients (@topsailsteamer)

Who will steal the deal in 'Shark Tank' Season 16?

Danielle Mahon will feature her Topsail Steamer on 'Shark Tank' Season 16, aiming to 'seal the deal' with the Sharks. Danielle brings steam pots of fresh seafood, meats, fresh vegetables, and homemade seasonings from Topsail Island in North Carolina to the big stage.

What makes it exciting is that Topsail Steamer brings the ocean to you with an easy, one-pot solution for a seafood feast—whether at home, at a sports tailgate, or on the beach. Each pot comes with all the fixings: corn, potatoes, and seasoning. Just add liquid, and steam for 40 minutes, and enjoy a perfect meal without the hassle of setting up your entire kitchen.

The Sharks may find Topsail Steamer appealing because it combines convenience, quality, and a unique product that has gained a following on the East Coast. Now, through Goldbelly, it is accessible nationwide. If Danielle can demonstrate strong sales, a scalable model, and an opportunity for expansion across regional markets, she has a great shot at securing a deal. With the popularity of meal kits, experiential dining, and high-quality seafood made easy, she just might hook a Shark into helping Topsail Steamer reach new shores.

Danielle Mahon will feature her Topsail Steamer on 'Shark Tank' Season 16, aiming to 'seal the deal' with the Sharks (@abc)

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 2, airs on ABC on Friday, 25 October 2024, at 8 pm ET. For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.