‘Squid Game’ star teases wild ending for season 3 you won’t see coming: ‘It’s not…’

‘Squid Game’ Season 3 may be ending, but turns out, there's a possibility of a spin-off

Netflix’s beloved series, ‘Squid Game,’ is near its conclusion. While fans are high-hoping, anticipating the latest outing, the South Korean series is teased to be a big surprise by its cast and director. Sharing the details related to the grand endgame, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and the actors Lee Jung-jae, Park Gyu-young, as well as Lee Byung-hun, had a lot of cryptic messages for the fans. When asked to describe the finale in three words by reporters during a press event, the director mentioned, "crazy, insane, and nuts". During the same conference, the series lead actor went on to spill tea, stating, “I believe that director Hwang came up with the most adequate, the most unpredictable, the most meaningful and the most intriguing and entertaining ending possible.”

According to Mirror US, the actor then mentioned that he personally is very happy with the conclusion, further adding, “you all are going to be able to see where it all ends soon, but I can guarantee you it’s not going to be what you think.” Meanwhile, teasing the upcoming outing of ‘Squid Game,’ Jung-jae explained it to be "Finale, forgiveness, harmony." On the other hand, actress Gyu-young, who we all know as the pink guard Kang No-eul, called Season 3 "humanity, breakthrough, finale." Coming to the widely praised antagonist of the Netflix series, Front Man, who is played by Byung-hun, chose the words "new start".

Hinting at a possible future of the ‘Squid Game’ franchise, the ‘I Saw the Devil’ actor mentioned that although the director reiterates Season 3 would be the end of ‘Squid Game,’ he thinks it could be a “a finale, but at the same time it could be a new start,” after goin through the scripts. "I'm not sure about this as it's my personal opinion but if the audience's love and support increases, we'll never know what happens." It is crucial to know that Byung-hun had recently teased a spin-off focused on Front Man, as well.

Divulging on the June 18, 2025 episode of ‘The Tonight Show,’ the star from ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra’ teased that he, although he isn’t sure, “there's a possibility, and we'll never know what happens.” Interestingly, a similar comment came from the creator of the series. Talking to People Magazine, on June 18, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, Dong-hyuk teased the "possibility" of a spinoff. During the ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 premiere, the director stated, "I cannot just tell right now when and how it's going to happen, but there is a chance."

‘Squid Game’ is a thriller adventure series by Netflix. The show first made a bangin' entry back in 2021, winning hearts all over the globe. Its storyline follows a character named Gi-hun (Jung-jae), who enters a deadly game, where he meets hundreds of other contestants, trying to win a life-changing cash prize. Season 3 of ‘Squid Game’ will reportedly begin exactly from the point where Season 2 ended. The final Season of ‘Squid Game’ will premiere on June 27.