Stephanie Matto: '90 Day Fiance' star says she made $50K by selling jars of her farts

Stephanie Matto, a reality TV star who rose to prominence from the American show '90 Day Fiance', has resorted to social media to explain a bizarre method by which she earns money. Stephanie claims to have made almost $50,000 selling jars of her farts after posting many videos about her successful endeavor on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

These jars, which cost around $1,000 each, generated the influencer more than $50,000 in a single week. In her Instagram post, she captioned, “Wow! What a crazy week it’s been. First of all, thank you for all of the orders, the questions, the support and love! More to come! Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving”.

Stephanie describes in a behind-the-scenes film, as to what she eats to begin the thunder down under. "I prefer to start with some beans, a protein muffin, and perhaps a yoghurt, as well as some hard-boiled eggs. I prefer to read while I wait for those farts to form," she said.

Before breaking wind, the former reality star says she likes to put a rose petal in the jar to help "attach the aroma." She then writes the receiver a handwritten letter and sends it on its way! "The scent is most noticeable for the first two days," Stephanie says, "but as I like to say, one whiff generates memories that last a lifetime." Stephanie believes she owes her success to her personality and good looks. "I honestly believe it's because I have a great personality as well as the fact that I'm attractive."

The proud woman isn't going to turn down compensation for passing gas. In one of her Instagram posts she wrote, “Due to popular demand, I have finally decided to start selling my jarred farts over on my unfiltered page! Alongside my spicy content, you can now also purchase my farts in a jar! I’m super excited to share this with you all, and after seeing how many people wanted this, I figured I’d finally give the people what they wanted sale starts today and lasts only 10 days! First 100 orders get their farts 50% off - only $500!”

Disclaimer : This is based on sources and we have been unable to verify this information independently.