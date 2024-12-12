'Star Trek: Section 31' trailer is finally here and it's as explosive as ever

Paramount+'s 'Star Trek: Section 31' is the highly anticipated spinoff of 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Contains spoilers for 'Star Trek: Section 31'

The highly anticipated trailer for 'Star Trek: Section 31' finally dropped on Sunday, December 8, igniting a frenzy of excitement among fans. Helmed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, the much-anticipated trailer was released during Paramount's presentation at the CCXP convention in Brazil.

The trailer of the long-awaited spinoff film brings back Michelle Yeoh's iconic character, Phillipa Georgiou, from 'Star Trek: Discovery.' The film will explore the backstory of Georgiou's Mirror Universe counterpart, a ruthless emperor known for murdering millions of her own people.

What is the plot of 'Star Trek: Section 31'?

A still from 'Star Trek: Section 31' (YouTube/@paramountplus)

While most of the details of 'Star Trek: Section 31' are under wraps, the trailer of the show gives a glimpse of the chaos that will unfold in the highly anticipated spinoff. In the trailer, Yeoh makes a stunning comeback as Emperor Philippa Georgiou from 'Star Trek: Discovery.' It is established that Georgiou joins a secret Starfleet division dedicated to protecting the United Federation of Planets while also confronting the dark sins of her past.

The trailer then shows Georgiou getting flabbergasted by an uninvited guest at her space station, who offers her a chance to rejoin the action on a galactic scale. Georgiou, intrigued and ready to dive back in, responds with, "What a cute idea." In the movie, Georgiou joins a secret Starfleet division dedicated to protecting the United Federation of Planets while also confronting the dark sins of her past.

Who stars in 'Star Trek: Section 31'?

Michelle Yeoh in a still from 'Star Trek: Section 31' (YouTube/@paramountplus)

'Star Trek: Section 31' is headlined by Academy Award winner Yeoh, who will take on the character of Philippa Georgiou. Yeoh is joined by Omari Hardwick, who is best known for Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead.'

The series will also feature Kacey Rohl, known for 'The Killing,' along with Sam Richardson, Robert Kazinsky, and James Hiroyuki Liao, who are all set to breathe life into their characters.

When and how to stream 'Star Trek: Section 31'?

Michelle Yeoh in a still from 'Star Trek: Section 31' (Paramount)

'Star Trek: Section 31' will roll out on Friday, January 24, 2025, on Paramount+. If you are planning to stream the drama series, you need to have an exclusive membership to Paramount+.

The standard plan costs $5.99 monthly, whereas the premium plan costs $11.99 per month, which offers an ad-free experience, access to additional exclusive content, and the ability to download new material for offline viewing.

'Star Trek: Section 31' trailer