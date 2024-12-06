A single moment leaves Martian questioning his next move in 'The Agency' Episode 3

Stakes are high for Martian after a big revelation in 'The Agency' Episode 2

'The Agency' premiered with two episodes on Paramount+ with Showtime on November 29. Without wasting any time, it introduced the viewers to a complex web of deception, paranoia, and intrigue. We meet Martian, a seasoned agent who’s just returned to the field after 6 years in Ethiopia. However, he is carrying a big secret about himself. Martian (Michael Fassbender) is in love with Sami Zahir (Jodie Turner-Smith). The problem isn't the attachment he has with her, but the revelation that shakes things up in 'The Agency' Episode 2.

A lot has happened in the second episode. From a doubt about Sami to getting involved in a shady operation in Belarus, Martian has too much on his plate, and so do the viewers, eagerly waiting to see the dangers ahead of the protagonist and how he navigates through them. If the premiere episodes intrigued you, read on to satisfy your curiosity about 'The Agency' Episode 3.

What to expect in 'The Agency' Episode 3?

A still from 'The Agency' (Paramount+)

In 'The Agency' Episode 2, when Martian learns about a terrorist attack in Khartoum, he calls Sami out of concern. She says that she is safe but goes on to reveal that she's in London, attending a UNESCO-sponsored training course. Martian, being a spy, decides to uncover the truth and finds out that Sami's visit might not be as innocent as she made it seem. It turns out that she’s been using her academic credentials as a cover for something more covert.

Now this brings Martian to question if she is actually her lover or just another player in a much larger game. In Episode 3, Martian will meet with Sami for a dramatic confrontation. If Sami also turns out to be an undercover agent, things will take a massive spin for Martian, putting everything he has built in jeopardy.

Episode 2 also showed the CIA's race against time to discover a network of spies. Alexei, a supposed Russian spy, is captured and interrogated, but Martian uses his own tricks to expose him as nothing more than a liar. This hints that the show is ramping up to something big. At this point, it's difficult to figure out who's lying and who's telling the truth.

The official synopsis for 'The Agency' Episode 3 reads, "Henry questions Martian's thinking; Bosko is briefed by Langley on a top-secret operation; Poppy makes a startling discovery; Martian confronts Sami about why she's in London and finds a needle in a haystack, before a heated session with Dr Blake."

When and how to watch 'The Agency' Episode 3?

The 'Agency' Episode 3 is titled 'Hawk from a Handsaw'. Similar to the first two episodes, the upcoming episode is also likely to have a runtime of 50 minutes. Episode 3 will arrive early on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, December 6.

The episode will premiere on Sunday, December 8 on Showtime. International fans living in territories like the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Brazil, etc can stream it on Paramount+