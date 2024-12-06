Who stars in Mary? Academy Award winner to play a primary character in biblical epic

Netflix is making sure to retain its subscribers as the streaming giant is all set to welcome the epic biblical flick 'Mary' on December 6. Directed by D J Caruso, 'Mary' is written by Timothy Michael Hayes and was primarily filmed in Morocco.

The plotline of the movie centers around the first-century Jewish woman of Nazareth, Mary (Noa Cohen). The movie is set against the backdrop of the incarnation and birth of Jesus, which leads to an upheaval in Mary's life. Deeply rooted in history, 'Mary' has been highly anticipated. So, if you are also planning to watch 'Mary,' let's just first discuss the cast and characters of the movie.

Noa Cohen as Mary

The 22-year-old Israeli actress Noa Cohen will take on the titular character of 'Mary' in the drama movie. Cohen began her acting journey professionally with 'My Sister Skipped A Grade' in 2018. She then went on to appear in 'My Nephew From Hell,' 'Infinity,' and '8200.' Besides acting.

Cohen has also made a name for herself in the modeling world as she modeled for brands like Veet, JENNYUNIQUE, and Smashbox Cosmetics, among others.

Ido Tako as Joseph

Ido Tako will play the character of Joseph in 'Mary.' Born on 4 November 2001. The Israeli actor gained initial recognition for his acting chops in 2023's war drama flick 'The Vanishing Soldier,' which was followed by 'Come Closer' in 2024.

The young talent has since been working hard to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry, and by the trailer of 'Mary,' Tako's future looks as bright as a sunny day.

Anthony Hopkins as King Herod

Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins will play the character of King Herod in 'Mary' (Getty Images)

Anthony Hopkins will take on the character of King Herod in 'Mary.' Hopkins, an acting legend, made his professional stage debut with 'Have a Cigarette' in 1960, which was followed by a big-screen debut in 1964's 'Changes.' Hopkins quickly gained mainstream attention with 'The Lion in Winter' in '1968, which was further solidified with his successful acting outings in 'War and Peace,' 'The Looking Glass War,' and 'The Girl from Petrovka.'

For his stellar performance in 'The Silence of the Lambs,' Hopkins also won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1991. Since then he has been continually entertaining moviegoers with his acting chops in movies like 'Hannibal,' 'Thor: The Dark World,' 'Transformers: The Last Knight,' 'The Virtuoso,' and others.

Stephanie Nur as Salome

Stephanie Nur will breathe life into the character of Salome in 'Mary.' Born in Cairo, Egypt Nur initially appeared in the Austrian drama 'Risse im Beton.' The actress then bagged a role in the smash hit series Yellowstone's prequel '1883' in 2021 for the first two episodes.

Nur gained recognition for her acting chops in the thriller series 'Lioness' and has also appeared in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,' where she played the character of a Syrian refugee.

Ori Pfeffer as Joachim

Ori Pfeffer will play the character of Joachim in 'Mary.' Born in Jerusalem, Israel, in 1975, Pfeffer has also served in the Israel Defense Forces. The talented actor's initial acting performances were in 'Shallow Ground,' 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,' and 'The Unit.'

Pfeffer is best remembered for his acting chops in 'Hacksaw Ridge.' The actor married the love of his life, Yael Goldman, in 2009 and has been blessed with three beautiful children. His noteworthy acting appearances are in 'The Hitman's Bodyguard,' 'Noble Savage,' 'The Spy,' and 'Messiah,' among others.

